NHL EDGE stats behind Marner’s breakout postseason for Golden Knights

Here are some key underlying reasons behind Marner’s playoff turnaround:

High-danger offense: Marner is tied for the NHL lead in high-danger goals (four) this postseason. Over his previous four postseasons combined since the start of the puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22), Marner had only one high-danger goal.

Marner has also seen a significant uptick in high-danger shots on goal compared to last postseason; he has 11 high-danger shots on goal in 10 games this postseason (his highest total of tracking era) compared to four high-danger shots on goal in 13 playoff games last year.

Marner has also doubled his midrange shots on goal total this season (eight in 10 playoff games) despite playing more games last postseason (four midrange shots on goal in 13 playoff games).

Offensive zone time percentage: So far this postseason, Marner has the best offensive zone time percentage (45.6) of the puck and player tracking era. By comparison, Marner had an offensive zone time percentage of 40.2 percent for Toronto during the 2025 playoffs.

Marner is also dominating other key possession metrics; he leads Vegas in both 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (57.7) and 5-on-5 shot attempts differential (plus-38) this postseason. Between his supporting cast of past Stanley Cup champions in Eichel, Mark Stone, Shea Theodore and others and the guidance of new coach John Tortorella (hired March 29), Marner has reached another level during these playoffs.

Skating speed: Marner set his fastest playoffs max skating speed (21.70 mph) of the puck and player tracking era against the Mammoth in Game 6 of the first round.

Hardest shot: This postseason, Marner has reached a hardest shot of 82.72 mph, surpassing his hardest shots from each of the two prior playoffs (78.38 in 2025, 80.07 in 2024).