Hurricanes get warm welcome home after Stanley Cup championship

Supporters lined the street outside the airport and chanted “Let’s go Canes!” as the team busses drove passed.

Some fans brought their rally towels, others brought signs, and players poked their heads out of the buses to wave to the fans and show their appreciation.

The Hurricanes clinched the Stanley Cup with a 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored in the deciding game. Brandon Bussi stopped all 22 shots he faced.

The Hurricanes finished their Stanley Cup Playoff run with a 16-3 record, the fewest games needed to win the Stanley Cup since 1988, when the Edmonton Oilers went 16-2.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player to his team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s the second championship in franchise history for Carolina. Its first came 2006 with current head coach Rod Brind'Amour as the team’s captain.

Something tells us Monday's homecoming is just the start of the celebrations in Raleigh.