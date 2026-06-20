Jarvis calls into ESPN from parade float: ‘I don’t party’

Hurricanes forward celebrates Stanley Cup championship with interview on SportsCenter

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© SportsCenter

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

What better place to show off your media training than on a float during a Stanley Cup championship parade?

During Saturday’s victory procession, Seth Jarvis took a call from ESPN’s SportsCenter – while riding through downtown Raleigh – and carefully described his last few days since the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Through the noise of the parade, ESPN anchor Jay Harris asked Jarvis how the partying has been since the Hurricanes won the Cup, and that’s when Jarvis’ media training kicked in.

“I don’t party,” Jarvis quipped, as Harris couldn’t hold back his laughter. “I don’t do that kind of thing. I’ve been just in bed, resting for next season.”

“That’s very conscientious of you, very smart,” Harris responded. “Good job, Seth.”

“Thank you, I got media training,” Jarvis said.

The two went on to discuss the championship and the victory parade.

“The feeling is incredible. I can’t even describe it,” Jarvis said. “These last four days have been an absolute blur. It’s been incredible.”

The partying joke, of course, was just that, as there surely won’t be any lack of celebrating over the summer.

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