Hart ‘ready to go’ as Tortorella stands by Golden Knights goalie for Game 6

Tortorella has been adamant that Hart is his goalie, that he has not considered another option. That came to a head after Game 5, when he was asked whether he thought about inserting backup Adin Hill into the third period, saying, “Christ, that could be the stupidest question I’ve heard.”

Which is to say that he’s backing Hart.

“He’s ready to go,” Tortorella said on Saturday.

Asked if that decision is made any more complicated by the presence of a Stanley Cup-winning goalie – Hill was in net when the Golden Knights won in 2023, though he has not played since April 9 and went 10-9-6 this season with a 3.04 goals-against average and an .871 save percentage – Tortorella said, “No.”

So what fuels that confidence?

“Because I know him, I know there’s a better game in him,” Tortorella said. “I’ve seen it throughout the playoffs. I think he’s a very good goalie. We’ve got to do a better job around him too. You can look at the numbers – and you guys, that’s what you do, you spit out those numbers – but I’ve got to look at things differently and watch what the play is going on around him and what type of goals are being scored.”

Tortorella is more familiar with Hart and his game than he is with most of the Golden Knights, who he’s only coached for eight regular-season and 21 playoff games. The pair were together with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“Obviously Torts and I go back from our Philly days and have a good relationship,” Hart said. “But I haven’t been at my best this series and I’ll be better next game and ready to go.”