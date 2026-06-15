Top 10 moments of Stanley Cup Final included Staal's heroics, Brind'Amour's toss

Hertl's game-winner, Pavelski appreciation

Game 1 alone is one of the best moments of the Cup Final. The Hurricanes led 2-0 until the Golden Knights stormed back to take a 3-2 lead. It went to 3-3, then 4-3 Vegas, then 4-4, and finally Tomas Hertl's goal at 16:36 of the third period was enough to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 win.

But maybe the best moment of the night came not long after he scored. Hertl was in the postgame press conference, where he was asked multiple times about the 29-game goal drought he had until finally scoring in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Anaheim Ducks on May 10.

Hertl brought up an unexpected phone call he received from his former San Jose Sharks teammate Joe Pavelski on May 9. Hertl said he and Pavelski talked for about 30 minutes and it helped him. He scored the next night to break the drought and continued to score after.

Pavelski, reached by NHL.com the morning after Game 1, deflected credit back to Hertl, his teammate from 2013-19, but it's clear the phone call and communication they had through text messages after made a huge difference.

It was a touching moment that showcased the bond teammates in this league can have years after playing together, and what one phone call can do for a player who just needs a pick-me-up.