Top 10 moments of Stanley Cup Final included Staal's heroics, Brind'Amour's toss

Tears for all Bussis
After making 18 saves in Game 4, his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bussi was being interviewed on Sportsnet by Kyle Bukauskas, who asked him about his parents, Rob and Lisa, and his fiance, Mary, being at the game.
As he was asking the question, Bussi was shown a video of his parents celebrating his win in the stands at T-Mobile Arena. They were tearing up as they embraced. And Bussi started to tear up too when he watched the clip live on Sportsnet.
"Oh, that's pretty special," he said. "They're the reason why I'm able to do what I do right now. Their sacrifice means everything. Yeah, they're the best."
Rob and Lisa sprinted to get to Las Vegas when they found out that their son was starting Game 4. They flew from New York, where they live, on the day of the game and made it for the 5 p.m. local start time.
It was not only worth the trip, but the reaction said everything about what it means to them.
"I can't believe you guys just did that to me on TV," Bussi said, still emotional.