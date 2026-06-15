Top moments from 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs for NHL.com staff

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs ended Sunday with the Carolina Hurricanes lifting the toughest trophy in sports to win after a 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A jubilant Jordan Staal, the Carolina captain, taking the Stanley Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is an instant iconic moment that will immortalize the second championship for the franchise, 20 years after its first.

But as always, the 2026 postseason was full of unforgettable moments. Seventy-seven games across 59 nights provided nonstop action and endless drama.

With the playoffs in the books, NHL.com staff covering the Stanley Cup Final provided their favorite moment from the long and exciting trek.

Here, in chronological order, are the moments:

Welcome back, Buffalo

It would have been a special moment, no matter what, one 15 years in the making. It would have been a moment to savor for parents and children, for those who had known the Buffalo Sabres in the playoffs and those who had never seen it, for the fans wearing Dominik Hasek and Thomas Vanek jerseys and those wearing Rasmus Dahlin jerseys. For the first time since 2011, the Sabres qualified for the playoffs, with Game 1 on April 19 against the Boston Bruins. It was already wild, a raucous party from the KeyBank Center plaza to the stands, even as the Bruins held a 2-0 lead early in the third period. But two goals by Buffalo forward Tage Thompson, one at 12:02 and another at 15:44 tied it, and a short-side wrist shot from defenseman Mattias Samuelsson just 52 seconds later, pushed the building to hysterics in what was ultimately a 4-3 victory in a game so long anticipated that somehow was even better than anyone could have imagined. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Play it again, ‘Jordo’

It’s rare to see something you’ve never seen before, especially when you started covering the playoffs 32 years ago. That’s why Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on April 20 stands out for me. Carolina won the game 3-2 in double overtime on a goal by Jordan Martinook. The goal came after Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski had one taken away in the first overtime during a delayed penalty against the Senators. The team celebrated and the fans started streaming out of Lenovo Center, but the goal was ruled offside. And, it was ruled the delayed penalty should be a penalty shot, which Martinook took and missed. “It was going to be a long night if that penalty shot came back to bite me,” Martinook said. “But it wasn’t when he won the game for real in the second overtime.” All’s well that ends well! -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial