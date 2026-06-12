NHL EDGE stats: Jordan Staal’s case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

3. Offensive zone time
Staal, a grizzled veteran who contributes in all areas of the game, has dominated face-offs in this series (69.0 percent; leads Cup Final), ranks second on the Hurricanes in playoff hits (84) and has been an advanced stats standout all postseason. Staal is also matched up against elite Vegas center Jack Eichel and has helped hold him without a goal through five Cup Final games.
Staal has become the first captain since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 to score at least six goals in a single Cup Final series, with his elite advanced stats playing a huge part in his offensive outburst. Staal ranks fifth among forwards in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (47.1) this postseason and is also in the 80th percentile among forwards or higher in many other key EDGE categories:
• Hardest shot: 88.57 mph (85th percentile)
• Max skating speed: 22.84 mph (88th percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 24 (80th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 51.67 miles (94th percentile)
• Most miles skated in single game: 4.66 (95th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 11 (88th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage: 46.8 (88th percentile)
Per NHL EDGE IQ, Staal ranks third in goals scored on offensive zone plays this postseason (eight; behind Pavel Dorofeyev’s 10, Logan Stankoven’s nine), meaning when a goal is scored after the puck has been in the offensive zone for at least five seconds.
With goalie Frederik Andersen being pulled in Game 3 of the Cup Final and then not playing in either of the past two games, the door has opened for not only Staal but also Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers to be Conn Smythe contenders from the Hurricanes. With it being such a tight race, the winner could be whichever forward has the biggest performance in a potential Stanley Cup-clinching Game 6 or 7.