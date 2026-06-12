NHL EDGE stats: Jordan Staal’s case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

1. High-danger offense

Jordan Staal has emerged as the front-runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy, the annual award given to the most valuable player to his team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has tied the NHL record for longest goal streak in a Stanley Cup Final (five games), becoming the fifth player ever to accomplish that feat; the others were Yvan Cournoyer (1973), Jean Beliveau (1956), Maurice Richard (1951) and Cyclone Taylor (1918).

Staal, who’s the Hurricanes captain and won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, leads the Cup Final series in both high-danger goals (five) and high-danger shots on goal (13). Staal, who’s 37 years old and has been a versatile third-liner for much of his 14 seasons with Carolina, has not had a five-game goal streak since 2007, when he was 18 years old and playing for the Penguins.

Staal’s versatility has allowed him to fit in seamlessly on a new line with Seth Jarvis and Nikolaj Ehlers and also be a difference-maker on the first power-play unit against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final. He scored two goals in Game 4 at Vegas, both coming from high-danger zones, and became the third-oldest player (37 years, 272 days) to record a multigoal game in the Cup Final (others: Mark Recchi at 43 years, 125 days in 2011; Igor Larionov at 41 years, 187 days in 2002). Seven of Staal’s eight goals this postseason have been high-danger goals, and five of his six goals in the Cup Final have been high-danger goals.