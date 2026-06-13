Hurricanes focused with chance to win Stanley Cup in Game 6

The Hurricanes closed out each of their first three series this postseason on their first attempt, including on the road against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round and against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round. They know this game will be different, though, with the potential for the Stanley Cup to be awarded, and an opponent not wanting to watch that happen on its home ice.

"They're an unbelievable team over there, a lot of great players, high skill," forward Jackson Blake said. "This is going to be the hardest one in my opinion, for sure, just because it means so much more. This is what you dream of. This is what you play for.

"I know a lot of guys over there have won it before, so they've been in this position before and stuff like that. So, it's going to be tough, but we're up for it."

After going 12-1 through the first three rounds, Carolina has faced its biggest challenge against Vegas in a topsy-turvy series in which each of the first four games featured a team erasing a multigoal deficit. The Hurricanes feel like they've raised their level with each game, though.

"I think we've gotten better and better, and that's what you want to do," forward Seth Jarvis said. "You want to improve each game, and I think we've done a good job doing that."

Carolina played its best game of the series in Game 5, a 4-2 victory on Thursday. After getting off to an uncharacteristically slow start, despite controlling play in the first periods of the first four games, the Hurricanes took over in second and third periods and didn't allow the Golden Knights to come back.

"I think as a series gets on in any series you kind of learn what the other team does, so you can kind of adjust your game a little bit to help you be successful in those things in the game," Blake said. "I think we've grown just because we've gotten to know a little bit what they do, and I think you know we can continue that."

Carolina will try to concentrate on doing that in Game 6. Brind'Amour wants his players to approach it like they normally would any other game, if that's possible.

"Well, it's obviously not normal in a traditional sense, but what that means is just you've got to go about your business," he said. "Now there's added distractions and all that added stuff on top of it, but we've got to focus in on the normalcy of the game and what that means and how you go about playing it."

Having been in this position in 2006 as a player, Brind'Amour understands that won't be easy. The Hurricanes missed on their first two chances to close out the Edmonton Oilers in that Cup Final before rebounding to win 3-1 in Game 7.

Is there anything from Brind'Amour's experience then that he plans to share with his team before the game Sunday?

"I don't really remember much (from) 20 years ago, other than it's an exciting time and that's what it is now, and, obviously, you want to take advantage of it," he said. "So, we've got to put our best foot forward. That's really the message."