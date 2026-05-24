NHL EDGE stats: Ehlers can be X-factor for Hurricanes in 2026 playoffs

Scored OT goal on his hardest shot of postseason, tied for 2nd in goals off rush

Ehlers celebrates goal for EDGE May 24 26

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE) puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify three strong underlying metrics for Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

1. Shot speed

Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals, including the overtime goal, against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final to even the best-of-7 series 1-1. Ehlers’ overtime goal came on his hardest shot attempt of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs (84.67 mph); it was the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal by a Hurricanes player this postseason (84.76 mph by Seth Jarvis in Game 2 of Second Round vs. Flyers).

Ehlers had two 80-plus mph shot attempts in Game 2 after only having one 80-plus mph shot over his prior eight games to start this postseason and ranks in the 84th percentile in average shot speed (60.61 mph; 84th percentile) this postseason. During this regular season, Ehlers was among the forward leaders in both hardest shot (93.63 mph; 94th percentile) and average shot speed (63.86 mph; 97th percentile).

The Hurricanes have scored eight goals this postseason on shots of at least 70 mph, with Ehlers scoring three of those eight:

  • 84.67 mph vs. Canadiens in Game 2
  • 78.66 mph vs. Flyers in Game 2
  • 71.70 mph vs. Flyers in Game 3

MTL@CAR, ECF, Gm 2: Ehlers scores his second goal of game in overtime

2. Skating speed

Ehlers, who’s Denmark’s all-time leader in goals (251), assists (340) and points (591 in 756 games), is in his 11th NHL season, his first with the Hurricanes after signing a six-year contract this offseason (played first 10 seasons with Winnipeg Jets). Ehlers is closing in on the most career playoff goals by a Denmark-born player (Lars Eller scored 15 in 116 games) despite playing far fewer games (13 goals in 54 games) and is an X-factor in the Hurricanes’ championship quest because of his speed and finishing ability.

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Ehlers scored both of his goals in Game 2 off the rush, and three of his four goals this postseason have come off the rush; goals off the rush are those scored within five seconds of a team crossing the offensive blue line. Ehlers is tied for second in goals scored off the rush during the 2026 playoffs behind Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden (five).

Ehlers also has 23 shot attempts off the rush, second on Carolina behind Logan Stankoven (28); in terms or rush shots per game, Ehlers (2.56) ranks third among remaining players in the postseason behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (3.28) and Stankoven (2.80).

During the regular season, Carolina led the NHL in goals off the rush (104) and were the only team with more than 100. Ehlers has 30 speed bursts of 20-plus mph this postseason (including at least one in all nine playoff games), which ranks second on the team behind Taylor Hall (38).

MTL@CAR, ECF, Gm 2: Ehlers makes nice move to take lead

3. Shot location

Ehlers is tied for second in the NHL in midrange goals (three; behind Mikael Granlund’s four) this postseason and is tied with Stankoven for Carolina’s lead in that category. Ehlers and Stankoven have combined for six of the Hurricanes’ 12 midrange goals this postseason; Carolina, as a team, is tied for second in midrange goals behind Colorado (15).

Ehlers ranks ninth in the entire NHL and sixth among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (48.9) this postseason. Carolina has had a significant edge in 5-on-5 shot attempts differential over Montreal in the Eastern Conference Final (plus-44). In terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage, Ehlers is tied for fifth among remaining players this postseason (60.2; minimum five games played). It’s also worth noting Ehlers scored 12 go-ahead goals in the regular season, tied for second on the team behind Jarvis (14).

Under coach Rod Brind’Amour, the Hurricanes have made the playoffs in all eight of his seasons (including four conference finals appearances) but have not won the Stanley Cup since he played for them in 2006. Ehlers, meanwhile, is making his second career conference finals appearance (other with Jets in 2018) but has never reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Although Carolina has fallen short of its ultimate goal in each of those seasons and lacked timely goals in the highest-pressure games, Ehlers and his robust advanced stats could be a difference-maker to help the Hurricanes finally get over the hump.

CAR@PHI, Gm 3: Ehlers fires home wrister for breakaway goal

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