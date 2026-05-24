NHL EDGE stats: Ehlers can be X-factor for Hurricanes in 2026 playoffs

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE) puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify three strong underlying metrics for Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

1. Shot speed

Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals, including the overtime goal, against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final to even the best-of-7 series 1-1. Ehlers’ overtime goal came on his hardest shot attempt of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs (84.67 mph); it was the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal by a Hurricanes player this postseason (84.76 mph by Seth Jarvis in Game 2 of Second Round vs. Flyers).

Ehlers had two 80-plus mph shot attempts in Game 2 after only having one 80-plus mph shot over his prior eight games to start this postseason and ranks in the 84th percentile in average shot speed (60.61 mph; 84th percentile) this postseason. During this regular season, Ehlers was among the forward leaders in both hardest shot (93.63 mph; 94th percentile) and average shot speed (63.86 mph; 97th percentile).

The Hurricanes have scored eight goals this postseason on shots of at least 70 mph, with Ehlers scoring three of those eight: