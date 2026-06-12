Barbashev of Vegas has 'huge opportunity' to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time

Forward also hoisted silver with Blues in 2019, Golden Knights in 2023 

Ivan Barbashev VGK chance at 3rd Cup

© Christian Petersen/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Ivan Barbashev has enjoyed making this a habit.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward is in the midst of his third Stanley Cup Final. He’s got a pretty good record at this point, too, winning the Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and the Golden Knights in 2023.

But to make it a personal trifecta, Barbashev and the Golden Knights are going to have to do some work to win the Cup for the second time in their nine-season history when they face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC), trailing the best-of-7 series 3-2.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity and I’m really excited for the guys who have never been in the Final, never had a chance to win the Cup," Barbashev said. "I just think it’s a big opportunity for our team to do something special this year.”

The Golden Knights still have every chance of doing that, but they’ll have to overcome their series deficit. And to do that, they’ll need more from everyone, including Barbashev. The 30-year-old has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 21 playoff games for Vegas, but is without a point in the past three games against the Hurricanes. He had a goal and an assist in the first two games.

How Carolina can closeout the series and win Game 6 in Vegas

The left wing was part of the top line with center Jack Eichel and various right wings, including Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev. The Golden Knights mixed up their lines early in Game 5, a 4-2 loss, and Barbashev played with left wing Brett Howden and center William Karlsson before Karlsson was injured in the second period.

“'Barbie' is one of those guys who brings a lot of physicality to our lineup, Dorofeyev said. "He’s always strong on the puck. He’s the same way without the puck. He’s always there at the right time and the right spot and he works hard every single shift.”

Vegas coach John Tortorella ran down the laundry list of Barbashev’s assets.

“Complete player, physical, puck battles, he can score goals,” he said. “He does everything, so he’s a complete player, a really good player for playoffs.”

Barbashev played his part well in 2023, finishing with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 22 postseason games when the Golden Knights captured their first Cup title.

“He’s just the full package," said Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar, who won the Cup with Barbashev three seasons ago. "He’s exactly what you want in a player, especially this time of year. He’s very physical, he’s great at making plays. He can also finish them, and he does a good job of tilting the ice in our favor.”

Barbashev VGK 2023 Cup with family

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Forward Tomas Hertl, now Barbashev’s teammate, can attest to the physical aspect; Hertl was playing for the San Jose Sharks in the 2019 Western Conference Final when he took a big hit from Barbashev, who was playing for the Blues at the time, in Game 5 of that series.

“We’re all good now but then it was a little heated," Hertl said. "But that’s part of it, you know?

“He can make great plays, and he can score big goals but he’s heavy. He’s got one of the biggest hits in the playoffs. I think he has the most hits in the playoffs and that’s why he’s fighting for a third Stanley Cup for himself. That’s why he’s always there.”

Barbashev is indeed leading the playoffs with 107 hits, nine more than his teammate, forward Cole Smith. Barbashev has 255 career hits in the postseason, fifth in Golden Knights playoff history behind defenseman Brayden McNabb (338) and forwards William Carrier (337), Kolesar (298) and former forward Jonathan Marchessault (273).

Barbashev has brought what was necessary in two previous Cup runs, and Vegas needs him in order to complete this one.

“He’s got a special spark in the playoffs and he’s physical and sometimes he’s a great player,” Hertl said. “He’s skilled and he can make you change your moves. Certainly, happy to have him on the team.”

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