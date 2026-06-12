Barbashev of Vegas has 'huge opportunity' to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time

But to make it a personal trifecta, Barbashev and the Golden Knights are going to have to do some work to win the Cup for the second time in their nine-season history when they face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC), trailing the best-of-7 series 3-2.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity and I’m really excited for the guys who have never been in the Final, never had a chance to win the Cup," Barbashev said. "I just think it’s a big opportunity for our team to do something special this year.”

The Golden Knights still have every chance of doing that, but they’ll have to overcome their series deficit. And to do that, they’ll need more from everyone, including Barbashev. The 30-year-old has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 21 playoff games for Vegas, but is without a point in the past three games against the Hurricanes. He had a goal and an assist in the first two games.