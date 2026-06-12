Barbashev of Vegas has 'huge opportunity' to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time

The left wing was part of the top line with center Jack Eichel and various right wings, including Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev. The Golden Knights mixed up their lines early in Game 5, a 4-2 loss, and Barbashev played with left wing Brett Howden and center William Karlsson before Karlsson was injured in the second period.
“'Barbie' is one of those guys who brings a lot of physicality to our lineup, Dorofeyev said. "He’s always strong on the puck. He’s the same way without the puck. He’s always there at the right time and the right spot and he works hard every single shift.”
Vegas coach John Tortorella ran down the laundry list of Barbashev’s assets.
“Complete player, physical, puck battles, he can score goals,” he said. “He does everything, so he’s a complete player, a really good player for playoffs.”
Barbashev played his part well in 2023, finishing with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 22 postseason games when the Golden Knights captured their first Cup title.
“He’s just the full package," said Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar, who won the Cup with Barbashev three seasons ago. "He’s exactly what you want in a player, especially this time of year. He’s very physical, he’s great at making plays. He can also finish them, and he does a good job of tilting the ice in our favor.”