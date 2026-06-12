Hurricanes ready to give ‘everything we have’ on verge of Stanley Cup

No one should write off the Golden Knights, who won the Cup in 2023 and have proven their resiliency repeatedly. Vegas coach John Tortorella projected confidence that they could force a Game 7 here Wednesday, saying, “We’ll be back here.”

“I’m going to leave my clothes here,” he added. “That’s for sure. They’ll be in the hotel.”

That said, Tortorella might want to leave a forwarding address, just in case the hotel needs to ship him his stuff.

The first four games in this series were back and forth. But now the Hurricanes have won two straight and three out of four, making them 15-3 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They can finish with the second-best playoff record since the NHL went to four best-of-7 series in 1987. The Edmonton Oilers went 16-2 in 1988.

To win the series, Vegas must defeat Carolina in two straight games. The Hurricanes haven’t lost two straight in the playoffs.

“I think we’ve gone through a lot of emotion, a lot of ups and downs,” captain Jordan Staal said. “The guys have consistently stuck with what we do. I thought tonight was one of our better games for that, and it’s starting to look more and more like Hurricane hockey, and we’ve got to keep riding that.”