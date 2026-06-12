Golden Knights seek solutions heading into must-win Game 6 of Cup Final

First off, what will the revamped lines look like in the expected absence of forward William Karlsson, who was holding his left arm/wrist when he left in the second period of the Golden Knights' 4-2 loss in Game 5 Thursday?

Secondly, what must the Golden Knights do to shore up their special teams after allowing two power-play goals in that defeat while scoring just one themselves?

Last, but certainly not least, how do they find a way to tighten up defensively in front of goalie Carter Hart, who became the first goalie in NHL history to allow at least four goals in each of the first five games of a Stanley Cup Final?

Those are the dilemmas coach John Tortorella and his staff are dealing with in a situation in which their team trails the best-of-7 series 3-2 and must win the next two games to keep their Stanley Cup aspirations alive.

Tortorella offered no update on Karlsson on Friday morning, about 11 hours after saying in his post-game press conference that, "He's not going to be with us probably."

Moving forward Mitch Marner to center, where he played for a chunk of the regular season while Karlsson was out with a lower-body injury, remains an option, although the coach was not about to publicly commit to such a decision.

One move that did work in Game 5 was reuniting Pavel Dorofeyev, who had been moved down to the third line, with Jack Eichel on the No. 1 unit. Dorofeyev responded with two goals to end a seven-game scoring funk, a trend Tortorella hopes continues.

"You hope so," he said of the 25-year-old, who had a career-high 37 goals during the regular season. "He's been a little quiet. He scored a couple of goals and, knowing him, he gets streaky, right? And so, it'd be a good time for him to keep moving in that direction.