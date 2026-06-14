Staal on brink of another Stanley Cup after 17-year wait

Staal had no idea how long it would take for him to get back here. If he wins the Cup, he will set the NHL record for the longest wait between championships.

After 2009, the Penguins won one series over the next three seasons. On June 22, 2012, Pittsburgh traded Staal to Carolina, where he joined his brother Eric, who had won the Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and become their captain in 2010.

In each of Jordan’s first six seasons in Carolina, the Hurricanes missed the playoffs, and amid that stretch, they traded Eric to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2016. Still, Jordan stayed and helped build a winning culture. The Hurricanes have made the playoffs the past eight seasons, advancing as far as the Eastern Conference Final in 2019, 2023 and 2025.

Staal served as co-captain with Justin Faulk in 2017-18 and has worn the “C” exclusively since 2019. He ranks first in seasons (14) and games (1,079) in the regular season and playoffs combined for the franchise since the Hartford Whalers moved to Carolina in 1997.

Teammate Jordan Staal called Staal’s determination “something to be seen.”

“Obviously, I’ve talked to him,” Martinook said. “It took him 17 years to get back to this position, and I think obviously him winning it before and knowing how special it is and how much he wants it for us (is) showing in his play. Obviously, he’s been incredible in every aspect of the game.”