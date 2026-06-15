Hall wins Stanley Cup in 16th NHL season after finding fit with Hurricanes

“I’m speechless. I’m tired and I’m speechless,” Hall said shortly after his victory lap with the Cup following a 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. “It has been a journey, but that’s life and that’s the beautiful part of it -- you just never know what turn is going to be the one that provides a memorable experience like this.

“I’m so happy. I’m so grateful that I was able to come here and fit in. I’m just thrilled.”

The 34-year-old won the Cup in his first full season with Carolina after being part of the three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24, 2025, that also sent forward Mikko Rantanen to the Hurricanes. Rantanen only played 13 games with Carolina before being traded to the Dallas Stars, but Hall found a home.

His goal at 3:47 of the first period in Game 6 gave the Hurricanes a lead they would not relinquish; they shut out the Golden Knights to close out the best-of-7 series and win their first championship since 2006. Hall finished the postseason with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 19 games, a plus-14 rating and was second in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association behind Carolina captain Jordan Staal for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

“Winning with these guys is amazing; it’s just a really special group,” Hall said. “It’s a group that allows players like myself to come in and have success. What they’ve done for the last seven or eight years here is amazing.

“I’m proud of the way I contributed, but it’s easy here. We know how we need to play, and (Sunday) was a prime example of that. We were dialed in and I’m just a part of the process, but I was definitely happy that I was able to raise my game in the playoffs.”