Hall wins Stanley Cup in 16th NHL season after finding fit with Hurricanes

Stankoven said, “He was incredible (Sunday) and through the whole playoffs. But (Sunday) you could see he was so hungry and he was skating great, driving the play. He had a great read on his goal, and it was a great shot. I’m very happy for him. He’s had a lot of individual success, but he wanted to be a Stanley Cup winner, and it was great to see him hoist the Cup.”
It was a moment that for a while looked as though it would never happen for Hall, not until the trade to Carolina and a chance to play for coach Rod Brind'Amour. His 48 points during the regular season were the most he had since 2021-22 with the Bruins (61; 20 goals, 41 assists).
“It’s a great story; we have a bunch of these guys that grinded it out,” Brind’Amour said. “Him coming over with the pedigree he had, it could have been easy for him to say, ‘I’m not doing this,’ but it was the opposite. It was, ‘How do I contribute to getting this?’
“He kind of got better as a player. You just watch him now, and I don’t know that he could have played any better. He was a real special player, another great addition, and I know he’s a big part of what we’ve just done here.”
His teammates felt the same way, especially when you consider Hall was the third player to hold the Cup on Sunday. Staal handed it to goalie Frederik Andersen, who then gave it to Hall at the urging of center Sebastian Aho.
“Every time you see someone lift the Cup, you see all the emotions and are so happy for that guy, and Taylor especially,” Carolina forward Mark Jankowski said. “It’s such a great career for him. He’s done so many great things, and for him to be able to be a huge part of us lifting this Cup is really special.”
Hall said it began to sink in that he was going to be a Stanley Cup champion in his 16th season after Nikolaj Ehlers sealed it with an empty-net goal with 1:08 remaining in the third period.
“With a minute left, I think that’s when you really start thinking about it, but all day you’re thinking about the possibility of doing this. It’s amazing,” Hall said. “It’s unreal. You dream of this stuff.
“I’m proud of myself, but there are a lot of people that helped me along the way, including the coaching staff here. Everyone chipped in.”