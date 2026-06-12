Svechnikov heating up, helps Hurricanes earn 'biggest win' in Game 5

Coincidentally, Svechnikov’s low point of the season came in a 4-1 loss at Vegas on Oct. 20, when he was demoted to the fourth line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Robinson. Then, he started finding his game when he scored his first goal of the season in a home game against the Golden Knights on Oct. 28.

That was the start of stretch when he scored six goals and had 10 points in nine games.

“Obviously, I think that was the toughest game, (eight) games, on the start of the season,” Svechnikov said. “But I tried to always fight through it, and it doesn’t matter what’s happening and I always try to stay positive. And that’s what kind of happened.

“I think I had my best season of (my) career and right now, as a team, we’ve got the best playoffs so far.”

Svechnikov ended up finishing the regular-season setting NHL career-highs in goals (31) and points (70) in 79 games. He also started the Stanley Cup Playoffs slowly, though, with no goals and just one assist in the first six games.

The good news for the Hurricanes, however, was they won all those games without Svechnikov scoring, but they knew they’d need him to produce at some point for them to win the Stanley Cup. His power-play goal in the Cup Final Thursday might have been the biggest goal of his career.

“It was big,” Carolina forward Sebastian Aho said. “It was a tie game at the moment and, obviously, him finding the back of the net gave us the lead, so really big.”

After taking a pass from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, Svechnikov curled toward the inner edge of the right circle and let go a snap shot that went between the legs of Vegas defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and beat goalie Carter Hart between the pads.

“That was the kind of shooting mentality,” Svechnikov said. “I try to get as quick a shot as possible, and, obviously, it (worked) out.”