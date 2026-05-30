2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Dates, times, broadcast info, results for best-of-7 series between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

SCP bracket for 2025-26
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes will begin Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Golden Knights advanced to the Cup Final with a 4-0 series victory against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. Vegas (39-26-17, 95 points) was the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

The Hurricanes advanced to the Cup Final with a 4-1 series victory against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina was the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and finished with the best record in the East (53-22-7, 113 points).

The full Stanley Cup Final schedule, with broadcast information and results, is below:

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 2 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 4 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 6 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 9 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 11 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 14 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 17 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)​

* - If necessary

Complete coverage of Golden Knights-Hurricanes series

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