The 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes will begin Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule
Dates, times, broadcast info, results for best-of-7 series between Golden Knights, Hurricanes
The Golden Knights advanced to the Cup Final with a 4-0 series victory against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. Vegas (39-26-17, 95 points) was the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.
The Hurricanes advanced to the Cup Final with a 4-1 series victory against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina was the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and finished with the best record in the East (53-22-7, 113 points).
The full Stanley Cup Final schedule, with broadcast information and results, is below:
STANLEY CUP FINAL
Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 2 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 4 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 6 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 9 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
*Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 11 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
*Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 14 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
*Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 17 (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
* - If necessary