2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule

The Golden Knights advanced to the Cup Final with a 4-0 series victory against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. Vegas (39-26-17, 95 points) was the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division.

The Hurricanes advanced to the Cup Final with a 4-1 series victory against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina was the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and finished with the best record in the East (53-22-7, 113 points).

The full Stanley Cup Final schedule, with broadcast information and results, is below: