Hurricanes stay sharp in 2nd period, pull away in Game 5 of Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Through the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final, the Carolina Hurricanes had reason to second-guess their second periods, having been outscored 9-1 by the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I get it. It doesn’t look great," Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. "(But) it’s how it’s gone.”

That trend, though, changed on Thursday, when the Hurricanes outscored the Golden Knights 2-0 in the second period en route to a 4-2 win in Game 5 of the Cup Final at Lenovo Center.

Carolina leads the best-of-7 series 3-2 and can win the Stanley Cup for the second time in its history with another victory in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

With Game 5 tied 1-1 after the first period, the Hurricanes began to gain in confidence even before they found the back of the net. With Vegas defenseman Jeremy Lauzon in the penalty box for roughing, Carolina began to push. A shot by Seth Jarvis was followed by two attempts in succession by Jackson Blake and Jordan Staal.

Just one second after Lauzon's penalty expired, Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was assessed a cross-checking minor at 10:57. On the ensuing power play, Svechnikov was able to sneak a shot five-hole on Carter Hart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 11:58.

Sebastian Aho then followed that up by scoring his first goal of the Final to make it 3-1 at 17:51.

“We were able to get a power-play goal there, and that gives us some momentum,” Aho said. “But even the first (power play), we didn’t score, (but) I thought that we built some momentum there and it went from there.

"Not every period is going to be the same way. It’s hockey, there’s a lot of random stuff."