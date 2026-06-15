Tulsky's daring approach built Hurricanes into Stanley Cup champion

It was 11 years ago now that Tulsky and Orach, a longtime friend from the world of hockey blogging, had sat together at lunch and debated the choice that Tulsky had ahead of him: He could take the straight-line path, the expected path, the safe path, and take the job that had been offered to him at Apple, after having spent the previous two years at QuantumScape, attempting to improve car battery energy capacity by extending their life span.

Or he could go work for the Hurricanes.

He opted, of course, for hockey.

And now, 11 years after that decision, two years after being promoted to Hurricanes general manager, Tulsky had built a team that dominated this season's Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 16-3, capped by a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Final.

"It's funny because he was working [to make] better car batteries," assistant general manager Tyler Dellow said. "I'm like, the world may well be a worse place because he decided to do this, but I'm sure happy he did."

It was a decision that will get Tulsky's name etched on the Stanley Cup.

The analytics revolution started in hockey almost two decades ago, coming from a few small corners of the internet. There, some self-proclaimed nerds started applying data to hockey in ways that hadn't quite been considered before, among them Tulsky, Orach and Dellow. And while Orach was watching Game 6 from afar, Dellow was there, on the ice, having been lured from the New Jersey Devils to the Hurricanes as assistant general manager when Tulsky was hired.

Asked what this meant, to win the Cup, to win it with Tulsky, after where they had come from, Dellow became emotional.

"You're going to get me to cry," he said.

"It's unbelievable," Dellow continued. "I've known him for almost 20 years and this was something on the internet 20 years ago, and it just kind of kept rolling. It's just magic, how you find the right people. … There's other people here who are from that, there are scouts here who had blogs, and it really is just building something differently than other people build it."