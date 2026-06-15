Tulsky's daring approach built Hurricanes into Stanley Cup champion

Building something differently, taking different chances.
Dellow recalled a story about Jose Mourinho, the longtime soccer manager who is set to join Real Madrid in July, and a watch he has worn, engraved on the inside with the words, "I am not afraid of the consequences of my decisions."
"Eric's the same way," he said.
It's not every general manager, after all, who would do what Tulsky has done the past few years, swinging for the fences, taking risks, without a guarantee of success. The Hurricanes, perpetually in search of a superstar, traded for Mikko Rantanen on Jan. 24, 2025, without first signing the pending unrestricted free agent to a contract extension.
It didn't work. After playing 13 games for the Hurricanes, Rantanen was traded again, on March 7, 2025, to the Dallas Stars, with whom he signed an eight-year contract. Carolina received forward Logan Stankoven, who had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games, conditional first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and 2028 NHL Draft, and third-round picks in the 2026 draft and the 2027 NHL Draft.
The seeds of this championship were watered then, with the Stankoven acquisition, when the Hurricanes got forward Taylor Hall along with Rantanen in the initial three-team deal, when they then used the 2026 first-round pick to help acquire defenseman K'Andre Miller from the New York Rangers.
"Our team approach is to be aggressive and to not worry about failure," Tulsky said. "And part of being aggressive is taking some risks. Some of them won't work and you just have to expect that if you're doing it the right way, enough of them will work that you'll end up ahead. So we're always trying to find ways to keep pushing and staying aggressive and keep making the team better."
That's seen, and appreciated, by the players.
"I think as a player on the team you're excited that your team is not going to sit and just be OK with what you have," forward Jordan Martinook said. "You're always looking to get better, and I think as a player on the team, when your team is trying to get better all the time, it's something that you can get behind.
"We took a run at Mikko, it didn't work out, but look what we got from it, 'Stanks' and 'Key,' those are two of the pieces that we got from that. 'Hallsy' was a part of that too. It's those three incredibly important pieces to our team and it just shows that they're ready to take a chance all the time."