Brind’Amour’s pregame messages carry meaning, motivation for Hurricanes

That’s the scouting report from members of the Carolina Hurricanes when asked about the oratory skills of their coach.

“I don’t know if you can call him a philosopher, but every pregame speech you think it is going to be the same, but it’s always something different,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “It’s not the same old cliché where you are like, ‘Yeah, we get it coach, we’re going to play hard.’

“It can be something different. A story, something he thought of that morning on his run. It seems genuine. He gets those messages through and it is pretty unique to have a coach that can do that.”

Brind’Amour will be put to the test Sunday as the Hurricanes play the biggest game of Brind’Amour’s eight-year tenure as head coach with them.

Carolina has a chance to win the Stanley Cup with a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Win and they fly home with the Cup, which Brind’Amour won as a player with the Hurricanes in 2006. Lose and they fly home facing a make-or-break Game 7 at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

Nobody knows what Brind’Amour will say in that visitors dressing room in the minutes before the players storm onto the ice to a cascade of boos and worse.

Brind’Amour probably doesn’t know yet, either. Like all good orators, he pulls inspiration from everywhere, working in the past, the present and the future as needed.