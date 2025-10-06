NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 10-1 were revealed on Sunday in the finale of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
10. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
Hughes won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL in 2023-24 and was a finalist last season. He had 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 68 games for the Canucks in 2024-25 and his average of 1.12 points per game tied the highest of his seven-season NHL career, set in 2023-24. The 25-year-old Vancouver captain is first in assists (264) and second in points (312) and power-play points (132) among defensemen since the 2021-22 season, trailing Cale Makar (334 points, 138 power-play points). In 2023-24, Hughes led the position in points with 92 (17 goals, 75 assists) and was plus-38. That season, he had nine games with at least three assists, something only two others at the position have done in a single season, Hall of Famers Bobby Orr (four times) and Ray Bourque (once). Hughes was named to the United States' preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
9. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning
Vasilevskiy (38-20-5) was second in the NHL in wins last season, fourth in goals-against average (2.18) and save percentage (.921) and tied for second in shutouts (six). He faced the second-most shots (1,716), made the second-most saves (1,581) and played more minutes than anyone at the position (3,743:05). The 31-year-old helped the Lightning qualify for the playoffs for the eighth straight season. He is a five-time Vezina finalist and since 2015-16, has the most wins (324) and second-most shutouts (39) in the NHL. Vasilevskiy also won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021) and was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the MVP of the playoffs in 2021 when he had a 1.90 GAA, .937 save percentage and five shutouts in 23 games.
8. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
Last season, Hellebuyck won the Vezina for the second straight season and third overall while also winning the Hart Trophy as League MVP. The 32-year-old went 47-12-3 and tied Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead with 63 games played. He led all goalies in wins, goals-against average (2.00; minimum 25 games) and shutouts (eight), and was second in save percentage (.925), behind Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs (.926). He also won the Jennings Trophy for helping the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals during the regular season. Winnipeg allowed 2.32 goals per game and won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record (56-22-4). Hellebuyck has won at least 30 games in six of the past eight seasons and was named to the United States' preliminary Olympic roster.
7. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins captain scored in a 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on March 27 to secure his 20th season averaging at least a point per game, breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 19. Crosby is ninth in League history with 1,687 points (625 goals, 1,062 assists) in 1,352 games over 20 seasons with the Penguins. The 38-year-old center has won the Stanley Cup three times, the Conn Smythe Trophy twice, The Art Ross Trophy (scoring leader), Hart Trophy and Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (goal leader) twice each, as well as the Ted Lindsay Award (NHL MVP voted on by the NHL Players' Association) three times. Crosby was named one of the NHL's greatest 100 players at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017 and was named to Team Canada's preliminary Olympic roster.
6. Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers
The Panthers captain became a two-time Stanley Cup champion when he helped Florida repeat in 2025 and has 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 47 playoff games the past two seasons. Barkov is the second player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and Selke Trophy voted as best defensive forward during the same season multiple times, following Bob Gainey with the Canadiens in 1977-78 and 1978-79. The 30-year-old center had 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) in the regular season and has 10 straight 20-goal seasons and four straight with at least 70 points. He was named to Team Finland's preliminary Olympic roster.
5. Nikita Kucherov, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
Kucherov led the NHL with 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 78 games, the second straight season and third time total that the 32-year-old right wing has won the Art Ross Trophy. He's one of 10 players to win the League scoring title at least three times; the other seven have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame or will be one day (Jaromir Jagr, Connor McDavid). Kucherov is six points from becoming the 101st NHL player to reach 1,000 points. He had 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) in 48 playoff games to help Tampa Bay win the Cup in 2020 and 2021.
4. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
Makar had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) and was plus-28 in 80 games last season. He was the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in one season and the first since Mike Green had 31 for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09. He was also the first at his position with back-to-back 90-point seasons since Paul Coffey (1988-89, 1989-90, 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (1989-90, 1990-91), and set NHL career highs in power-play goals (12), short-handed goals (two) and shots on goal (246) while averaging 25:43 of ice time per game, third in the NHL. The 26-year-old has been a Norris finalist each of the past five seasons. He won the award last season as well as in 2021-22, the same season he helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup while taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy. Makar was named to Team Canada's preliminary Olympic roster.
3. Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers
The No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft led the NHL with 52 goals last season, the fourth time he's scored at least 50. Draisaitl was a Hart Trophy finalist after he was tied for third in points (106) despite being limited to 71 games. He's also the first player in NHL history to score four overtime goals in the same postseason, accomplishing the feat last season. Since 2018-19, Draisaitl is second in the NHL in points (749) trailing only teammate Connor McDavid (826), and second in goals (324) behind Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (327). The 29-year-old center was named to Team Germany's preliminary Olympic roster.
2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon had the secondary assist on a goal by Artturi Lehkonen 31 seconds into the third period of a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 10 for his 1,000th NHL point. It made him the 100th player in NHL history to reach the milestone and the third to do so in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history, joining Joe Sakic (1,641) and Peter Stastny (1,048). MacKinnon has had at least 111 points each of the past three seasons, including 116 (32 goals, 84 assists) in 79 games last season. His NHL career high of 140 (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games earned him the Hart Trophy in 2023-24. The 30-year-old center has averaged 1.32 points per game in the playoffs (125 points in 95 games) and won the Stanley Cup in 2022. MacKinnon was named to Team Canada's preliminary Olympic roster.
1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
No one has been more productive than McDavid since he was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He leads the League the past decade in points (1,082), more than 100 ahead of Draisaitl (947). He had 100 points last season (26 goals, 74 assists), the eighth time in nine season's he’s scored at least that many. McDavid has won the Hart Trophy three times, the Ted Lindsay Award four times and the Art Ross Trophy five times. The 28-year-old center also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024 despite the Oilers losing to the Panthers in the Cup Final in seven games. McDavid's goal 8:18 into overtime won Canada the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and he was named to their preliminary Olympic roster.