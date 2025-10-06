NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

10. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL in 2023-24 and was a finalist last season. He had 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 68 games for the Canucks in 2024-25 and his average of 1.12 points per game tied the highest of his seven-season NHL career, set in 2023-24. The 25-year-old Vancouver captain is first in assists (264) and second in points (312) and power-play points (132) among defensemen since the 2021-22 season, trailing Cale Makar (334 points, 138 power-play points). In 2023-24, Hughes led the position in points with 92 (17 goals, 75 assists) and was plus-38. That season, he had nine games with at least three assists, something only two others at the position have done in a single season, Hall of Famers Bobby Orr (four times) and Ray Bourque (once). Hughes was named to the United States' preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.