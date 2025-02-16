United States Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Patrick Kane

Auston Matthews

Joe Pavelski

Defensemen

Adam Fox

Quinn Hughes

Goalie

Jonathan Quick

Forwards: Kane led all U.S. players in goals (478), assists (823), points (1,301), power-play points (424) and was second in game-winning goals (78) and power-play goals (130) in 1,262 games, sixth among U.S. players in the timeframe. Among all NHL players, he was eighth in goals, fourth in assists and fifth in points. He helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) and won the Art Ross Trophy as NHL scoring champion in 2015-16, the same year he won the Hart Trophy, voted as NHL MVP, and Ted Lindsay Award as MVP, voted by the NHL Players' Association. The 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP scored the Cup-clinching goal that year and was named one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017. Despite only playing nine seasons, Matthews ranked fifth among U.S. players in goals (379) in the past 25 years, and 14th with 672 points in 586 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain leads the NHL in goals (388) since entering the League in the 2016-17 season and has not scored fewer than 34 goals in any of his eight previous NHL seasons. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy three times (2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24) as the NHL leading goal scorer, and the Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy in 2021-22. Pavelski, who retired following the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Stars, was second in goals (476) and points (1,068) and third in games (1,332) and assists (592) in the first quarter century. He topped all U.S. players in power-play goals (176) and was third in game-winning goals (75). Pavelski also came up clutch in the playoffs with 143 points (74 goals, 69 assists) and 18 game-winners in 201 playoff games, ranking second all-time among U.S. players in postseason goals and fourth in points.

Defensemen: Since entering the NHL in 2019-20 until the end of the quarter-century, Fox had 336 points (54 goals, 282 assists) in 393 games with the New York Rangers, the second-most points among U.S. defensemen behind Hughes (372). Fox was also a plus-110 with 142 power-play points. He has at least 42 points in each season, including 72 or more three times. Fox won the Norris Trophy, voted as the NHL's top defenseman in 2020-21, when he had 47 points in 55 games and has been a Norris top-five finalist each of the past four seasons. Hughes, who has 51 goals and 321 assists in the span, leads U.S. defensemen with 163 power-play points and won the Norris last season when he had 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games for the Vancouver Canucks. He was the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 300 assists behind Hall of Famers Bobby Orr and Brian Leetch.

Goalie: Quick leads U.S.-born goalies all-time with 401 NHL wins. His 398 wins in the timeframe were sixth among all goalies and his 62 shutouts were fifth. He also had a 2.48 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in that span, won at least 33 games six times, and backstopped the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and was on the Vegas Golden Knights when they won the championship in 2023. A two-time Jennings Trophy winner for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL (2013-14, 2017-18), Quick won the Conn Smythe in 2012 when he was 16-4 with a 1.41 GAA, .946 save percentage and three shutouts during the postseason.