Kucherov gets 4 points, Lightning defeat Flyers for 9th straight win

It's the Lightning's longest win streak since they won 11 in a row in 2019-20. It also comes after a stretch that saw them win two of their previous nine (2-6-1).

"When we lost seven of nine, we didn't change the way we played, and we just kept going," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "I thought we were playing pretty well when we weren't getting points. I liked our game. And now the guys are getting rewarded.

"You want to put yourself in a position to make the playoffs, you have to have a couple of these streaks. What do they say? Nine is a fluke, 10 would be a streak."

Garnet Hathaway and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers (22-13-8), who lost in regulation for the first time in four games (2-1-1). Samuel Ersson made 16 saves.

"It's one of those games you've got to forget quick," Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier said. "Come ready to play, and we got a chance to play against the same team Monday and get two points back."

Kucherov put the Lightning ahead 1-0 at 1:49 of the first period. Point took the puck off Flyers forward Denver Barkey along the left boards and sent a cross-ice pass to Kucherov for a tap-in goal.

Hathaway deflected Noah Juulsen's shot from the right point for his first goal of the season to tie it 1-1 at 4:15.

The goal came in Hathaway's fourth game back in the lineup after being scratched for six.

"I can't go back and change anything that's happened so far," he said. "... It's nice to get one, it's nice to help the team on the score sheet. We needed more tonight than just that."

Kucherov made it 2-1 at 6:05 when he beat Ersson over his glove with a shot from the left face-off circle.