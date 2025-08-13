NHL Top Players: Top 20 defensemen

Whether it's breaking up a big play, setting up a goal or scoring on the power play, some defensemen can do it all. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 defensemen in the League right now, which were revealed Wednesday in the second of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

20. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

The 22-year-old had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games and averaged 25:32 of ice time per game, fourth in the NHL. Faber had 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists) in 82 games in his rookie season in 2023-24 when he was a finalist for the Calder Trophy and made the All-Rookie First Team.

19. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens

Hutson led all rookies in assists (60), points (66) and ice time per game (22:44) in 82 games last season. He also became the fourth defenseman in the NHL's modern era (since 1943-44) to lead all rookies in scoring, joining Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins (41 points; 13 goals, 28 assists in 1966-67), Brian Leetch of the New York Rangers (71 points; 23 goals, 48 assists in 1988-89) and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (53 points; eight goals, 45 assists in 2019-20). The 21-year-old's 60 assists matched Larry Murphy, who had 60 for the Los Angeles Kings in 1980-81, for the most by a rookie defenseman in League history, and his 66 points were tied for the fourth-most by a rookie defenseman.

18. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Mammoth

Sergachev had an impressive first season with his new team, putting up 53 points (career-high 15 goals) in 77 games and finishing sixth in the NHL in ice time per game (25:07). His 23 power-play points were tops among defensemen on Utah and his 140 blocked shots were second. The 27-year-old was the only player in the NHL who averaged more than 3:00 on both the power-play (3:19) and penalty kill (3:02) last season. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

17. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Toews had 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) in 76 games last season, the first time in four seasons he didn't get at least 50 points. The 31-year-old had 103 blocked shots and 35 takeaways, finishing second on the team in ice time per game (24:35) behind Cale Makar (25:43). Toews led Colorado in short-handed ice time per game last season (2:21). Since joining the Avalanche prior to the 2020-21 season, his plus-178 rating leads the NHL. He also won the Stanley Cup with them in 2022.

16. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Fox finished ninth among defensemen with 61 points (10 goals, 51 assists) in 74 games last season and had 18 power-play points. His 23:15 of ice time per game led New York, and his 108 blocked shots were third. The 27-year-old finished fourth in Norris voting in 2023-24 and is a two-time finalist, having won the award in 2020-21.