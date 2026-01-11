Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

Fabian Zetterlund and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa (20-19-5), which has lost four straight. Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators.

“We can play better for 60 minutes,’’ said Ottawa forward Claude Giroux, who assisted on Batherson’s goal late in the third period and was stopped earlier in the period on a breakaway by Bobrovsky.

“Right now, we’re in a tough position and the only way to get out of this is by working and to stay together. I know a lot of guys care in this locker room, and we’re going to get out of this. … We did a lot of good things, but it’s a good League. To win in this League, you have to play better.”

Ottawa got an early power play and opened the scoring a second after it ended at 4:03 of the first period. Zetterlund scored to make it 1-0 on a sharp-angled shot from near the goal line, the puck hitting the stick of Forsling and riding over the shoulder of Bobrovsky.

“The first goal? Sergei is not going to like that one,’’ Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “But you have seen him do that so many times where if a bad one goes in on him early, he just somehow raises his level. I thought we fought hard.’’

Rodrigues made it 1-1 at 11:34 of the first, getting a cross-ice pass from Ekblad and sending a wrist shot over the blocker from the slot on the power play.

The Panthers took their first lead on a power play at 13:13 of the second period when Forsling found Verhaeghe in the left circle and he went bar-down with a wrist shot.

Forsling scored his second goal of the season for a 3-1 lead at 3:48 of the third period, walking into the left circle off a pass from Ekblad and scoring on a slap shot.

“We stayed calm, got the pucks out. I thought we did a good job,” Forsling said. “[Bobrovsky] made some huge saves. He keeps us in games, has been so good for us throughout the season especially today when we needed it the most. It’s nice to come with a lead and play with some composure at the end. Big win.”