NHL Top Players: Nos. 40-31

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 40-31 were revealed on Sunday in the sixth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

40. Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils

The Devils captain became the highest-drafted Switzerland-born player in NHL history when New Jersey selected him No. 1 in the 2017 NHL Draft. Hischier was named to Team Switzerland's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 after scoring an NHL career-high 35 goals last season. The 26-year-old center has 422 points (171 goals, 251 assists) in 527 games and has competed at Worlds the past six seasons, winning silver in 2024 and 2025.