NHL Top Players: Nos. 40-31

NHL Network reveals best of current crop

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 40-31 were revealed on Sunday in the sixth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

40. Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils

The Devils captain became the highest-drafted Switzerland-born player in NHL history when New Jersey selected him No. 1 in the 2017 NHL Draft. Hischier was named to Team Switzerland's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 after scoring an NHL career-high 35 goals last season. The 26-year-old center has 422 points (171 goals, 251 assists) in 527 games and has competed at Worlds the past six seasons, winning silver in 2024 and 2025.

Top 50 Right Now: Nico Hischier

39. Gustav Forsling, D, Florida Panthers

Since joining the Panthers four seasons ago, Forsling has been one of the best defensive defensemen while also blossoming on offense. He had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 80 games last season to go along with a plus-33 rating while averaging 22:57 of ice time per game and has had at least 30 points in four straight seasons. His plus-149 rating is tied with Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche over that span for best in the NHL. The 29-year-old has won the Stanley Cup each of the past two seasons with the Panthers.

Top 50 Right Now: Gustav Forsling

38. Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston Bruins

Although he missed part of the season with injury, McAvoy had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) and led the Bruins in ice time per game (23:40). McAvoy, 27, had at least 47 points in each of the three seasons from 2021-24 and has had a plus-20 or better rating in five of his eight NHL seasons. The defenseman also led Boston in blocked shots for six straight seasons from 2018-24 and played for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Top 50 Right Now: Charlie McAvoy

37. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers

Bouchard had 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists), including 26 on the power play in 82 games last season in a career-high 23:28 of ice time per game. This came after he set career highs in goals (18), assists (64), plus-minus (plus-35), power-play goals (eight), power-play points (35) and game-winning goals (seven) in 2023-24. Bouchard also ranked fifth in the NHL in SAT percentage among defensemen during the regular season, with the Oilers controlling 58.8 percent of shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice. The 25-year-old had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games and his 1.08 points per game in the playoffs (81 points in 75 games) are tied for second in NHL history among defensemen behind Bobby Orr (1.24).

Top 50 Right Now: Evan Bouchard

36. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers

In helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, Bobrovsky has gone 32-15 with a 2.26 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 47 playoff games over the past two seasons. The 36-year-old veteran goalie has won at least 30 games eight times in his 15 NHL seasons, including 33 last season (33-19-2, 2.44 GAA, .906 save percentage, five shutouts). Bobrovsky's 429 career wins are the most among active goalies and 10th all-time.

Top 50 Right Now: Sergei Bobrovsky

35. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes

The 28-year-old center is a three-time NHL All-Star (2019, 2022, 2024) with 631 points (283 goals, 348 assists) in 677 games, all with the Hurricanes. He ranks third in goals, assists and points in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. Aho had two assists in three games at the 4 Nations Face-Off and was named to Team Finland's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Aho had 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 79 games last season leading the Hurricanes in scoring for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

Top 50 Right Now: Sebastian Aho

34. Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators

In his 14 NHL seasons, Josi has been as consistent as they come. He was limited to 53 games last season (nine goals, 29 assists), but has had more than 50 points eight times and at least 20 power-play points six times. Since the 2014-15 season, he's tied with Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most points among defensemen (650). The 35-year-old won the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the NHL in 2019-20 and was a finalist in 2021-22 when he led the position with 96 points.

33. Jaccob Slavin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Slavin had 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 80 games last season while averaging 21:34 of ice time per game. He led the Hurricanes in blocked shots (136) and takeaways (61) while finishing eighth in the NHL among defensemen with a 57.0 SAT percentage. The 31-year-old had eight penalty minutes for the third straight season and won the Lady Byng Award for gentlemanly play in 2020-21 and 2023-24.

Top 50 Right Now: Jaccob Slavin

32. Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

Thomas finished last season on a 12-game point streak (four goals, 21 assists) to help the Blues advance to the playoffs and had 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists) despite missing 12 games with a fractured right ankle sustained blocking a shot on Oct. 22. The 26-year-old center had a career-high 86 points (26 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24 and has scored at least 77 points in three of the past four seasons.

31. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils

The No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft is one of 11 NHL players to average at least 1.10 points per game for four straight seasons, even with injuries limiting the 24-year-old center to 251 of 328 games in that span. Hughes played 62 games last season before a season-ending shoulder injury March 2. He's scored at least 26 goals in four straight seasons, has 351 points (141 goals, 210 assists) in 368 games and played four games for the United States (one assist) at 4 Nations.

NJD@MTL: Hughes goes top shelf with SHG on 2-on-1 rush

