NHL Quarter-Century Team players who debuted between 2000-10

The second group of players in the NHL Quarter-Century Team were unveiled Friday. The latest group is made up of the seven skaters voted onto the team who made their NHL debuts between 2000-2010.

The list includes four players who were taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft, one Hockey Hall of Famer, 15 Stanley Cup championships, seven Hart Trophies voted as NHL most valuable player, five Conn Smythe Trophies given to the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, six Art Ross Trophies as the leading scorer in the regular season, 13 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies as leading goal-scorer, eight Ted Lindsay Awards voted as most outstanding player by the NHL Players' Association and one Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.

The Quarter-Century Team was selected via the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP from Feb. 12-April 1. The fan vote followed the reveal of all 32 NHL clubs' first and second teams, which were announced earlier this year. The six players named to each team's First Team were eligible for selection in the Fan Vote.

Here is a look at the six players on the NHL All Quarter-Century Team who made their debuts after the 2000 season. They are listed in alphabetical order and include the club with which they made the First Team.

NOTE: All stats are up to Dec. 31, 2024.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Regular-season stats: 427 goals, 613 assists, 1,040 points, 1,294 games

Postseason stats: 50 goals, 78 assists, 128 points, 170 games

Awards: An NHL record six-time winner of the Selke Trophy voted as best defensive forward (2012, ’14, ’15, ’17, ’22, ‘23). Won the 2021 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the 2013 King Clancy Memorial Trophy given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community," and the 2014 NHL Foundation Player Award that was discontinued after the 2017-18 season. Won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

Bio: Bergeron retired from the NHL on July 25, 2023, after playing all of his 19 NHL seasons for Boston and more than 2 1/2 years after he was named the 20th captain in team history. Bergeron is one of four Bruins with at least 1,000 points, along with Ray Bourque (1,506), Johnny Bucyk (1,339) and Phil Esposito (1,012).

Quote: "The amount of effort and time that he takes into making sure that every single guy, every day is in the right headspace, feeling good about themselves, and he's always trying to find ways to bring the group closer together and allow us to bond and build chemistry and he's always trying to find a way to improve the team, make sure nothing is being missed for the group to allow us to have success. That's the type of leadership that it doesn't happen overnight. It's a gift." -- former Bruins forward Brad Marchand

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Regular-season stats: 602 goals, 1,035 assists, 1,637 points, 1,311 games

Postseason stats: 71 goals, 130 assists, 201 points, 180 games

Awards: Two-time winner of the Hart Trophy (2007, ’14), Conn Smythe Trophy (2016, ’17), Art Ross Trophy (2007, ’14) and Richard Trophy (2010, ’17). Crosby has won three Ted Lindsay Awards (2007, ’13, ’14) and the 2010 Messier Award given to the player chosen by Messier "who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice during the regular season." Won Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, ’16, ’17). Was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Crosby has played his entire 20-season NHL career for the Penguins. The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby has averaged at least 1.00 points per game for 20 seasons, passing Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history. From ages 35-37, Crosby has 276 points (107 goals, 169 assists) in 243 games (1.14 points per game). In the 2024-25 NHLPA Player Poll, 663 players voted the Penguins captain as the League's most complete player for a sixth straight season, as well as the smartest and the one they'd pick to win one face-off.

Quote: "I think the fact that he's been recognized by his peers might be the highest compliment that any player could ever receive. When your peers think that highly of you, I think that just speaks volumes because these guys play with, and most of them against him, night in and night out. He earns that respect that he's gotten from his peers year in and year out. That's not something that's handed to anyone. He earns that through his performance and how hard he competes out there." -- former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan

Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit Red Wings

Regular-season stats: 314 goals, 604 assists, 918 points, 953 games

Postseason stats: 42 goals, 71 assists, 113 points, 157 games

Awards: Three-time Selke winner (2008-10) was also awarded Lady Byng Trophy in four consecutive years (2006-09). Two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Red Wings (2002, ’08). Was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Datsyuk went from the 171st player taken in the 1998 NHL Draft to the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2024. He played his entire 14-season NHL career with Detroit, winning the Stanley Cup twice and earning the nickname "Magic Man" for his now-you-see-it-now-you-don't moves. In the first decade of the 21st Century, amazing plays became "Datsyukian," per Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels.

Quote: "There were times you could have complete control of the puck, think you have all the time in the world, and he finds a way to get behind you and strip it from you. It was an unbelievable talent. He was the best at it." -- Red Wings forward Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Regular-season stats: 478 goals, 823 assists, 1,301 points, 1,262 games

Postseason stats: 53 goals, 85 assists, 138 points, 143 games

Awards: Won the 2008 Calder Trophy, 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy, and the Hart and Art Ross Trophies and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016. Three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks (2010, ’13, ’15). Was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: A golden era in the history of the Blackhawks ended when Kane, the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, was traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023. He had 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 games during 15 seasons, second in Blackhawks history in points and assists behind Stan Mikita (1,467 points, 926 assists), third in goals behind Bobby Hull (604) and Mikita (541), and third in games played behind Mikita (1,396) and Duncan Keith (1,192). Kane helped Chicago to three Stanley Cup championships. He passed Mike Modano for most 20-goal seasons by a United States-born player in NHL history with his 17th when he scored for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on April 4.

Quote: "It was so much fun getting to watch him when I was younger. He's a big part of why the Chicago kids around my age play so much hockey and why hockey's so big." -- Red Wings forward J.T. Compher