NHL Quarter-Century Team players who debuted between 2000-10

3-time Cup winner, League’s leading goal-scorer among 6 in 2nd group of top 25 unveiled

QCT-Group2Winners-16x9 May 9 reveal
By Jon Lane
@jonlanenhl.bsky.social NHL.com Staff Writer

The second group of players in the NHL Quarter-Century Team were unveiled Friday. The latest group is made up of the seven skaters voted onto the team who made their NHL debuts between 2000-2010.

The list includes four players who were taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft, one Hockey Hall of Famer, 15 Stanley Cup championships, seven Hart Trophies voted as NHL most valuable player, five Conn Smythe Trophies given to the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, six Art Ross Trophies as the leading scorer in the regular season, 13 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies as leading goal-scorer, eight Ted Lindsay Awards voted as most outstanding player by the NHL Players' Association and one Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.

The Quarter-Century Team was selected via the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP from Feb. 12-April 1. The fan vote followed the reveal of all 32 NHL clubs' first and second teams, which were announced earlier this year. The six players named to each team's First Team were eligible for selection in the Fan Vote.

Here is a look at the six players on the NHL All Quarter-Century Team who made their debuts after the 2000 season. They are listed in alphabetical order and include the club with which they made the First Team.

NOTE: All stats are up to Dec. 31, 2024.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Regular-season stats: 427 goals, 613 assists, 1,040 points, 1,294 games

Postseason stats: 50 goals, 78 assists, 128 points, 170 games

Awards: An NHL record six-time winner of the Selke Trophy voted as best defensive forward (2012, ’14, ’15, ’17, ’22, ‘23). Won the 2021 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the 2013 King Clancy Memorial Trophy given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community," and the 2014 NHL Foundation Player Award that was discontinued after the 2017-18 season. Won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

Bio: Bergeron retired from the NHL on July 25, 2023, after playing all of his 19 NHL seasons for Boston and more than 2 1/2 years after he was named the 20th captain in team history. Bergeron is one of four Bruins with at least 1,000 points, along with Ray Bourque (1,506), Johnny Bucyk (1,339) and Phil Esposito (1,012).

Quote: "The amount of effort and time that he takes into making sure that every single guy, every day is in the right headspace, feeling good about themselves, and he's always trying to find ways to bring the group closer together and allow us to bond and build chemistry and he's always trying to find a way to improve the team, make sure nothing is being missed for the group to allow us to have success. That's the type of leadership that it doesn't happen overnight. It's a gift." -- former Bruins forward Brad Marchand

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Regular-season stats: 602 goals, 1,035 assists, 1,637 points, 1,311 games

Postseason stats: 71 goals, 130 assists, 201 points, 180 games

Awards: Two-time winner of the Hart Trophy (2007, ’14), Conn Smythe Trophy (2016, ’17), Art Ross Trophy (2007, ’14) and Richard Trophy (2010, ’17). Crosby has won three Ted Lindsay Awards (2007, ’13, ’14) and the 2010 Messier Award given to the player chosen by Messier "who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice during the regular season." Won Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, ’16, ’17). Was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Crosby has played his entire 20-season NHL career for the Penguins. The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby has averaged at least 1.00 points per game for 20 seasons, passing Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history. From ages 35-37, Crosby has 276 points (107 goals, 169 assists) in 243 games (1.14 points per game). In the 2024-25 NHLPA Player Poll, 663 players voted the Penguins captain as the League's most complete player for a sixth straight season, as well as the smartest and the one they'd pick to win one face-off.

Quote: "I think the fact that he's been recognized by his peers might be the highest compliment that any player could ever receive. When your peers think that highly of you, I think that just speaks volumes because these guys play with, and most of them against him, night in and night out. He earns that respect that he's gotten from his peers year in and year out. That's not something that's handed to anyone. He earns that through his performance and how hard he competes out there." -- former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan

Pavel Datsyuk, Detroit Red Wings

Regular-season stats: 314 goals, 604 assists, 918 points, 953 games

Postseason stats: 42 goals, 71 assists, 113 points, 157 games

Awards: Three-time Selke winner (2008-10) was also awarded Lady Byng Trophy in four consecutive years (2006-09). Two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Red Wings (2002, ’08). Was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Datsyuk went from the 171st player taken in the 1998 NHL Draft to the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2024. He played his entire 14-season NHL career with Detroit, winning the Stanley Cup twice and earning the nickname "Magic Man" for his now-you-see-it-now-you-don't moves. In the first decade of the 21st Century, amazing plays became "Datsyukian," per Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels.

Quote: "There were times you could have complete control of the puck, think you have all the time in the world, and he finds a way to get behind you and strip it from you. It was an unbelievable talent. He was the best at it." -- Red Wings forward Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Regular-season stats: 478 goals, 823 assists, 1,301 points, 1,262 games

Postseason stats: 53 goals, 85 assists, 138 points, 143 games

Awards: Won the 2008 Calder Trophy, 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy, and the Hart and Art Ross Trophies and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016. Three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks (2010, ’13, ’15). Was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: A golden era in the history of the Blackhawks ended when Kane, the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, was traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023. He had 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 games during 15 seasons, second in Blackhawks history in points and assists behind Stan Mikita (1,467 points, 926 assists), third in goals behind Bobby Hull (604) and Mikita (541), and third in games played behind Mikita (1,396) and Duncan Keith (1,192). Kane helped Chicago to three Stanley Cup championships. He passed Mike Modano for most 20-goal seasons by a United States-born player in NHL history with his 17th when he scored for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on April 4.

Quote: "It was so much fun getting to watch him when I was younger. He's a big part of why the Chicago kids around my age play so much hockey and why hockey's so big." -- Red Wings forward J.T. Compher

Crosby Kane split

© Getty Images

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

Regular-season stats: 506 goals, 821 assists, 1,327 points, 1,184 games

Postseason stats: 67 goals, 113 assists, 180 points, 177 games

Awards: Won the 2007 Calder Trophy, Art Ross (2009, '12) and Conn Smythe Trophy (2009), and the Hart and Lindsay Award for the 2011-12 season. Won Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, ’16, ’17).

Bio: Malkin teamed with Crosby to win the Stanley Cup three times. He's one of four Penguins with over 1,000 points (Crosby, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr) and scored his 500th NHL goal at 3:26 of the third period in the Penguins' 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 16.

Quote: "I remember watching 'Geno' play, and obviously he came over in my second year (2006-07), but just waiting patiently for him to come over and hoping that it was sooner than later. Just having the opportunity to watch him prior to that, knowing how good he was, obviously you don't ever know but he just seemed special right from the start. … It's been pretty incredible to be part of the team and play with him over this amount of time." -- Crosby

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Regular-season stats: 870 goals, 707 assists, 1,577 points, 1,447 games

Postseason stats: 72 goals, 69 assists, 141 points, 151 games

Awards: Helped the 2017-18 Capitals win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history and was named playoff MVP. Ovechkin is a three-time Hart Trophy winner (2008, '09, '13), won the 2006 Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year, the 2008 Art Ross Trophy, the Lindsay Award in three straight seasons from 2008-10 and is a nine-time Richard Trophy winner. Was named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Ovechkin became the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history when he scored No. 895 at 7:26 of the second period in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on April 6. "The Great 8" became the 10th player in the 107-year history of the NHL to claim the title as its all-time goals leader (outright or tied) and the fourth to own that distinction in 72 years, following Gretzky, Gordie Howe (Nov. 10, 1963, to March 23, 1994) and Maurice Richard (Nov. 8, 1952 to Nov. 10, 1963). He was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Quote: "They say records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that." -- Gretzky

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Regular-season stats: 566 goals, 594 assists, 1,160 points, 1,120 games

Postseason stats: 50 goals, 51 assists, 101 points, 128 games

Awards: Won the Richard Trophy twice (2010, '12) and the 2023 Messier Award. Helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Bio: It was an end of an era in Tampa Bay when Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with the Nashville Predators on July 1, 2024. He still leads the Lightning in points (1,137) since they joined the NHL for the 1992-93 season and remains third in team history in playoff points and assists, second in goals and fifth in games. Stamkos, the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, scored 60 goals in 2011-12, one of three players (Ovechkin and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs) to do so since 1996.

Quote: "One of the best ever to wear a Lightning sweater. Five hundred goals, 1,000 points, 1,000 games, two Stanley Cups, multiple awards, being the captain for over a decade. Everything speaks for itself." -- Lightning captain Victor Hedman

Coming Saturday: 6 skaters who debuted since 2010

Related Content

NHL Quarter-Century Team: Iginla, Selanne lead players who debuted before 2000

NHL.com unveils picks for Quarter-Century Team

Latest News

Roy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Dekermenjian voted Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher winner

King Clancy nominee Werenski of Blue Jackets discusses growth of community efforts

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Draisaitl, McDavid deliver in OT for Oilers after being held in check most of Game 2

Draisaitl, Oilers recover for OT win against Golden Knights in Game 2

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Hurricanes ‘have to be better’ following loss in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Wilson 'leads the charge' for Capitals in Game 2 win against Hurricanes

Thompson, Capitals hold off Hurricanes in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round 

Quenneville hired as Ducks coach, replaces Cronin 

Jets focused on containing Rantanen, tying series with Stars in Game 2 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Oilers at Golden Knights, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 2 preview

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils seek upgrades after roster 'wasn't good enough'