NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11

19. William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Nylander was second in the NHL with 45 goals last season and was second for the Maple Leafs with 84 points (39 assists). It was the third straight season the 29-year-old right wing scored at least 40 goals, and his 125 goals are tied for seventh in the NHL during that span. Nylander is one of four players to score 40 goals in three straight seasons for the Maple Leafs along with Auston Matthews (five straight, 2019-24), Rick Vaive (1981-84) and Lanny McDonald (1976-79). Nylander also played all 82 games for the third straight season; his streak of 259 consecutive games played is seventh among active NHL forwards. He was one of the first six players named to Sweden's preliminary roster for the Olympics.

18. Mitch Marner, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Marner was fifth in the NHL and led the Maple Leafs with 102 points (27 goals) in 81 games last season, and his 75 assists were the most in a season by a Toronto player since Doug Gilmour had 84 in 1993-94. The 28-year-old right wing is eighth among NHL players with 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games since making his debut in 2016-17. In Maple Leafs history, he is fifth in points and fourth in assists. Marner was traded to the Golden Knights and signed an eight-year contract with them July 1.

17. Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

A first-time finalist last season for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best defenseman, Werenski was second at the position with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games, behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (92 points; 30 goals, 62 assists in 80 games). The 28-year-old set Blue Jackets single-season records at the position in all three categories and average ice time (minimum of 25 games played), leading the NHL at 26:45. Werenski also was third among all skaters with 298 shots on goal and was the ninth defenseman since 1996-97 to finish a season with at least 80 points.

16. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Point has scored at least 40 goals each of the past three seasons, including finishing with 42 goals and 82 points in 77 games in 2024-25, when he scored his 300th NHL goal in Tampa Bay's 8-0 win against Utah on March 27. The 29-year-old center had back-to-back 90-plus point seasons from 2022-24 and scored 28 goals in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Tampa Bay win back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021. Point had a goal and an assist in four games at the 4 Nations and was named to Canada's preliminary roster for the Olympics.

15. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews leads the NHL in goals since entering the League for the 2016-17 season (401 in 629 games) and has scored at least 30 in each of his nine seasons, including 60 or more twice. He has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer three times, the Hart Trophy as League MVP once and the Ted Lindsay Award once as most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association. The 28-year-old center, who succeeded John Tavares to become captain of the Maple Leafs on Aug. 14, 2024, had three assists in three games for the United States at the 4 Nations and is on the United States’ preliminary roster for the Olympics.