Miner, Avalanche shut out Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 21

Colorado, which is 19-0-2 at home this season, has also won 17 straight games at home, the second-longest in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history, and one away from tying the longest stretch set in 2021-22.

Brent Burns scored twice, Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Solovyov scored his first NHL goal for the Avalanche (33-4-7), who are 12-2-0 in their past 14 games. Gavin Brindley and Parker Kelly each had two assists.

Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (18-19-7), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) and five of their past six games (1-4-1).

Burns scored to make it 1-0 when he snapped the rebound of Ross Colton's initial shot under Merzlikins at 13:58 of the first period. Danton Heinen had slid into his own goalie, who recovered for Colton's attempt but wasn't set for Burns' shot from above the right circle.

Olofsson extended it to 2-0 at 17:28 of the first after he chipped a backhand shot past the blocker as he cut across the slot. Parker Kelly dug the puck out of a scrum in the left corner and passed to Jack Drury, who fed a backhand pass to Olofsson.

Solovyov pushed it to 3-0 at 10:30 of the second period with a wrist shot from above the left dot that went far side under the glove.

Burns made it 4-0 at 8:33 of the third period. His one-timer from the point was initially stopped by Merzlikins, but the puck ricocheted off the goalie and then defenseman Brendan Gaunce and fluttered in.