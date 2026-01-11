SAN JOSE -- Tyler Toffoli scored twice, including at 1:58 of overtime, when the San Jose Sharks rallied to defeat the Dallas Stars 5-4 at SAP Center on Saturday.
Toffoli scores twice, Sharks complete comeback against Stars in OT
Celebrini has 3 assists to push point streak to 13; Robertson, Rantanen each have goal, assist for Dallas
With San Jose on a power play in overtime, William Eklund fed Toffoli at the high slot, and his one-timer beat Casey DeSmith over the blocker.
"I don't know how he saved my first shot," Toffoli said. "[Eklund], he could have shot and probably scored himself, [but] I was open, and I was just trying to get it on net and fortunate it went in."
Macklin Celebrini had three assists and extended his point streak to 13 games (nine goals, 18 assists) for the Sharks (23-18-3), who have won six of their past seven. Alexander Wennberg, Jeff Skinner and Adam Gaudette scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 16 saves.
"Guys did a good job of just competing and playing and playing through things," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "They scored to make it 4-2, [and] it could have easily went away. Credit to the group for digging in and finding a way."
Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (26-10-9), who have lost seven of their past eight (1-3-4). Kyle Capobianco and Justin Hryckowian scored, and DeSmith made 26 saves.
Dallas allowed four power-play goals on six opportunities.
"Giving up a lead in the third is certainly frustrating. Six penalties is a tough recipe to win, and got to get a (penalty) kill, too," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "Discipline is a problem when you're taking that many stick penalties, you got to move your legs, check with your legs."
The Sharks trailed by two goals in the third period before Toffoli cut the deficit to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 9:28. Celebrini made a pass from the point in front of the net to Toffoli, who scored with a backhand move around DeSmith.
Gaudette tied the game 4-4 at 15:01. Sam Dickinson shot the puck at the left point for Gaudette, who was at the right of the net, and his tap-in beat DeSmith.
"I just made my way to the net, and I realized no one was covering me," Gaudette said. "Great play by [Dickinson], having his head up to pass it back door. My job was easy there."
Hryckowian gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 7:33 of the first period. Sharks defenseman Vincent Iorio lost the puck at the blue line, and Hryckowian beat Nedeljkovic over the glove on a breakaway.
Robertson pushed the lead to 2-0 at 19:03. After Rantanen was stopped at the crease by Nedeljkovic, the puck went to the right of the Sharks goalie, leaving Robertson with an empty net.
"Everyone in this locker room wants to contribute," Robertson said. "Everyone feeds off that spark. Looking forward to trying to continue that next game."
Wennberg cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:44 of the second period. Celebrini fed a backhand pass from behind the net to Wennberg at the top of the crease, and his one-timer beat DeSmith.
Skinner tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 14:49. Igor Chernyshov got around the defense on the right boards and slipped a pass to Skinner at the top of the crease.
Capobianco gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 19:01, opting to shoot on a 2-on-1.
"I just tried to move my feet," Capobianco said. "It was a lucky bounce, but I just tried to shoot it. I didn't want to complicate it."
Rantanen extended the lead to 4-2 at 7:53 of the third period. Sam Steel's shot rebounded off Nedeljkovic's pad into the air, and Rantanen batted the puck with his backhand to the left of Nedeljkovic.
NOTES: Celebrini became the third teenager in NHL history with a point streak of at least 13 games (Patrik Laine; 15 games in 2017-18; Nathan MacKinnon, 13 games in 2013-14). He is also one behind the Sharks franchise record point streak, set by Erik Karlsson in 2022-23. Celebrini had his 70th point of the season and became the second-fastest teenager to reach the mark in a season (44 games), following Wayne Gretzky (40 games in 1980-81) and Sidney Crosby (43 games in 2006-07). … Rantanen got his 60th and 61st points of the season in his 44th game to tie the Stars team mark for fewest games to 60 points in a season, set by Robertson in 2022-23.