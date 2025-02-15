Canada Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

First Team
Forwards
Sidney Crosby
Nathan MacKinnon
Connor McDavid
Defensemen
Drew Doughty
Chris Pronger
Goaltender
Martin Brodeur
Forwards: Crosby led the NHL in scoring in the past quarter century with 1,637 points (602 goals, 1,035 assists) in 1,311 games. Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, he has won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) and is considered among one of the best players in the history of the League. Crosby also has won two Olympic gold medals for Canada (2010, 2014), a World Hockey Championship (2015), a World Junior Championship (2005) and the World Cup of Hockey 2016. He has won the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player twice (2007, 2014) and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player, voted on by his peers, three times (2007, 2013, 2014). MacKinnon was selected No. 1 by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has the fourth-highest points-per-game average in the past quarter-century among Canada-born players (1.16), behind Connor McDavid (1.53), Mario Lemieux (1.35) and Crosby (1.25). MacKinnon was tied with Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for 14th in points by a Canada-born player in the quarter-century with 960 (349 goals, 611 assists) in 829 games. MacKinnon won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 and has 114 points (48 goals, 66 assists) in 88 playoff games. McDavid was 10th in points over the quarter century among his countrymen with 1,036 (350 goals, 686 assists) in 679 games. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s points leader five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023), Ted Lindsay Award four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) and the Hart Trophy three times (2017, 2021, 2023).
Defensemen: Doughty has won pretty much everything a defenseman can. The veteran helped the Los Angeles Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, leading all defensemen with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in the postseason during that second Cup run (26 games). He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2016, after he had 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games and finished plus-24. Doughty also was a member of Canada’s Olympic gold medal-winning teams of 2010 and 2014. Pronger won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2000 with the St. Louis Blues. Not only is he the last defenseman to win the Hart, he is the last defenseman to be named a finalist for the award. He also won the Norris that season. Seven years, later Pronger hoisted the Stanley Cup as a member of the Anaheim Ducks. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.
Goaltender: Brodeur is in every discussion about the greatest goalie of all time, both statistically and for his impact on the game. Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (No. 20) of the 1990 NHL Draft, he won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2000 and 2003 to add to the championship he won with them in 1995. Among Canada-born goalies in the past quarter-century, Brodeur was first in shutouts (87) and third in wins (470), games played (857), time on ice (50798:43) and saves (19,864). He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008. Of his NHL-record eight 40-win seasons, six were in the past 25 years. For good measure, he anchored Canada at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, when it ended the country’s 50-year gold-medal drought.