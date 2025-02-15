Canada Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

Second Team

Forwards

Jarome Iginla

Steven Stamkos

Joe Thornton

Defensemen

Duncan Keith

Scott Niedermayer

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

Forwards: Iginla was fourth among Canada-born players over the past quarter-century with 1,148 points (556 goals, 592 assists) in 1,285 games. He is the Calgary Flames’ leader over that time with 943 points (456 goals, 487 assists) in 950 games and helped the Flames make it to Game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Iginla won the Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2002, and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2009. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020. Stamkos was just ahead of Iginla, ranking third among Canadians in the past 25 years with 1,160 points (566 goals, 594 assists) in 1,120 games. Stamkos also is Tampa Bay’s leader over that time with 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) in 1,082 games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021. Thornton is No. 2 among Canadian players in the past quarter-century with 1,459 points (402 goals, 1,057 assists) in 1,541 games. He is the San Jose Sharks’ leader over that time with 1,055 points (251 goals, 804 assists) in 1,104 games. Thornton won the Hart Trophy and the Art Ross Trophy in 2006 after finishing the season with 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists) in 81 games between the Bruins and Sharks. He is the only player to win the awards in a season spent with two teams.

Defensemen: Keith was the backbone of a Chicago Blackhawks team that won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. His goal in Game 6 of the 2015 Cup Final proved to be the winner in Chicago’s Cup-clinching 2-0 victory against Tampa Bay, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, finishing with 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 23 postseason games. Add two Norris Trophy wins to his resume (2010, 2014), and he has quite the impressive cache of hockey hardware. Also part of that collection is a pair of gold medals from representing Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. Niedermayer was the captain of that 2010 gold medal-winning team and also won gold for Canada at the 2002 Olympics. One of the best skaters of his generation, he was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in the past quarter century: with the Devils in 2000 and 2003, and with the Ducks in 2007. He won the Norris with New Jersey in 2004 and the Conn Smythe with Anaheim in 2007. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Goaltender: Fleury has absolutely lived up to the expectations and pressures of being chosen by the Penguins with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, being part of Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup championship teams in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Then, in 2017-18, he was a cornerstone of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final in their first season. In 2021, he won both the Vezina and the Jennings Trophy (with Robin Lehner), given annually to the goalies for the team that allows the fewest goals. His Vezina win came the first time he’d been a finalist for the award; it was recognition for the then-36-year-old’s record of 26-10-0, 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage, the best of his career. In the past quarter-century, Fleury was first in the NHL in games played (1,036) and wins (567), and third in shutouts (75). With Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago and now the Minnesota Wild, Fleury has been an inspirational leader on the ice and dressing room, and a charismatic favorite among fans at every stop.