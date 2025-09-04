NHL Top Players: Top 10 goalies

From Stanley Cup champions to Vezina Trophy winners to All-Stars, the NHL has many great goalies. NHL Network producers and analysts on Friday revealed their list of the top 10 goalies in the League right now in the fourth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

10. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

In his first season in Ottawa, Ullmark was 25-14-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and four shutouts in 44 games (43 starts), helping the Senators advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. The 32-year-old won the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie and the William Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals (including shootout-deciding goals) with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23 when he was 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage in 49 games (48 starts).