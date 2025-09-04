NHL Top Players: Top 10 goalies

NHL Network reveals best of current crop

Connor H top 10 goalies

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

From Stanley Cup champions to Vezina Trophy winners to All-Stars, the NHL has many great goalies. NHL Network producers and analysts on Friday revealed their list of the top 10 goalies in the League right now in the fourth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

10. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

In his first season in Ottawa, Ullmark was 25-14-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and four shutouts in 44 games (43 starts), helping the Senators advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. The 32-year-old won the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie and the William Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals (including shootout-deciding goals) with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23 when he was 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage in 49 games (48 starts).

NHL Network ranks Linus Ullmark as the tenth best goalie in the league

9. Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

Kuemper was 31-11-7 in 50 games last season and finished second in GAA (2.02) and third in save percentage (.922). His five shutouts tied for fourth and he was named a finalist for the Vezina. The 35-year-old helped the Kings finish second in the Pacific Division and allow the second-fewest goals last season (206). His 31 wins were the second-most of his career (37 with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022).

NHL Network ranks Darcy Kuemper as the ninth best goalie in the league

8. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

The 27-year-old had career highs in games (58), wins (31) and shutouts (five) for the Wild last season. He was 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage in the regular season, then started all six playoff games. Gustavsson began the season 4-0-1, allowing seven combined goals in the five games, and allowed two or fewer goals in 33 of his appearances.

NHL Network ranks Filip Gustavsson as the eigth best goalie in the league

7. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Binnington was again a steadying presence for the Blues last season, his third straight with at least 27 wins and 56 games played. He was 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA, his lowest since 2020-21 (2.65), and had a .900 save percentage with three shutouts. In the playoffs, he kept St. Louis in the series against the Presidents' Trophy winning Jets, including making 43 saves in a Game 7 loss. The 32-year-old, who won the Cup with the Blues in 2019, had a 13-game stretch from February through April in which he went 11-2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .919 save percentage.

NHL Network ranks Jordan Binnington as the seventh best goalie in the league

6. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

A down year for Sorokin still produced solid results. He was 30-24-6 in 61 games (60 starts) for the Islanders with a 2.71 GAA, .907 save percentage and four shutouts. The 30-year-old finished 10th in the NHL in wins and tied for seventh in shutouts. Since the 2021-22 season, he is eighth in wins (112), fifth in save percentage (.916, minimum 100 games) and is tied for second in shutouts (19).

NHL Network ranks Ilya Sorokin as the sixth best goalie in the league

5. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Over the past four seasons, Oettinger's 138 wins trail only Andrei Vasilevsky of the Tampa Bay Lightning (141) and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (150). He's had at least 30 wins in each of them, including going 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage in 58 games last season. The 26-year-old has also helped the Stars advance to the Western Conference Final each of the past three seasons; his 29 wins over that span are second in the postseason behind Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers (44).

NHL Network ranks Jake Oettinger as the fifth best goalie in the league

4. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

In helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, Bobrovsky has gone 32-15 with a 2.26 GAA, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 47 playoff games. The 36-year-old veteran has won at least 30 games eight times in his 15 NHL seasons, including 33 last season (33-19-2, 2.44 GAA, .906 save percentage, five shutouts). Bobrovsky's 429 career wins are the most among active goalies and 10th all-time.

NHL Network ranks Sergei Bobrovsky as the fourth best goalie in the league

3. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Shesterkin's 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage last season were each the worst of his six NHL seasons, showing how dominant he has been. The 29-year-old was 27-29-5 with six shutouts (tied for second in NHL) following three seasons in which he won at least 36 games. That included a 2021-22 season in which he won the Vezina and was a Hart Trophy finalist for League MVP, leading the NHL in GAA (2.07) and save percentage (.935; minimum 20 games). Shesterkin also leads the NHL in postseason save percentage since 2021-22 (.929, minimum 15 games played).

NHL Network ranks Igor Shesterkin as the third best goalie in the league

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vasilevskiy (38-20-5) was second in the NHL in wins last season, fourth in GAA (2.18) and save percentage (.921) and tied for second in shutouts (six). He faced the second-most shots (1,716), made the second-most saves (1,581) and played more minutes than anyone at the position (3,743:05). The 31-year-old helped the Lightning qualify for the playoffs for the eighth straight season. He is a five-time Vezina finalist and since 2015-16, has the most wins (324) and second-most shutouts (39) in the NHL.

NHL Network ranks Andrei Vasilevskiy as the second best goalie in the league

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Hellebuyck won the Vezina for the second straight season and third overall while also claiming the Hart Trophy. The 32-year-old went 47-12-3 and tied Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead with 63 games played. He led all goalies in wins, goals-against average (2.00; minimum 25 games) and shutouts (eight), and was second in save percentage (.925), behind Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs (.926). He also won the Jennings Trophy for helping the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals during the regular season. Winnipeg allowed 2.32 goals per game and won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record (56-22-4). Hellebuyck has won at least 30 games in six of the past eight seasons.

NHL Network ranks Connor Hellebuyck as the best goalie in the league

