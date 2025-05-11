NHL Quarter-Century Team: Brodeur, Fleury lead goalies voted on by fans

The final group of players in the NHL Quarter-Century Team was unveiled Sunday. The latest group is made up of the six goalies voted onto the team.

The list includes four Hall of Famers, and two who likely will be inducted when eligible. Over the quarter century, the six combined to win the Staney Cup six times, the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League seven times, the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals seven times, and the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP), the Ted Lindsay Award (NHL MVP voted by the NHL Players' Association) and the Conn Smythe Trophy (playoffs MVP) once each.

The Quarter-Century Team was selected via the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP from Feb. 12-April 1. The fan vote followed the reveal of all 32 NHL club's first and second teams, which were announced earlier this year. The six players named to each team's First Team were eligible for selection in the Fan Vote.

Here is a look at the six goalies on the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. They are listed in alphabetical order and include the club with which they made the first team.

NOTE: All stats are from Jan. 1, 2000-Dec. 31, 2024.

Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils

Regular-season stats: 470-283-49 (with 44 ties), 2.27 goals-against average, .912 save percentage, 87 shutouts in 857 games (851 starts)

Postseason stats: 79-64, 2.05 GAA, .918 save percentage, 18 shutouts in 144 games

Awards: Won the Stanley Cup twice in the quarter century with the New Jersey Devils, including in 2003, when he also won the Vezina Trophy and William Jennings Trophy. He also won the Cup in 2000, the Vezina three more times (2004, ’07, ’08), and Jennings Trophy two other times (2004, ’10).

Bio: The NHL's all-time leader in games (1,266), wins (691) and shutouts (125) would rank sixth all-time in wins and fourth shutouts if you didn't include his six full seasons prior to the 1999-2000 season. He had eight straight seasons with at least 38 wins from 1999-2008. He finished in the top five in Vezina voting each of those seasons, winning the award four times in a five-year span. Brodeur led the Devils to the Cup Final four times in the 2000s, winning it twice (2000, ’03). He also has the second-most playoff wins and most playoff shutouts since the turn of the century, despite having retired in 2015. Brodeur was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Quote: "We knew we had the guy in net, the most important position, that was going to carry us. … He's one of the all-time greats. I am biased, but I think he is the greatest goaltender of all time. -- former Devils teammate Ken Daneyko