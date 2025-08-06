NHL Top Players: Top 20 wings

The ability to score thrilling goals, make eye-popping passes, and go to the net with superb skating are the hallmarks of an elite wing. NHL Network producers and analysts on Wednesday revealed their list of the top 20 wings in the League right now in the first of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

20. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Kempe led the Kings in scoring for the second straight season with 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) in 81 games. It was the third time in four seasons he's scored at least 35 goals, and his 139 goals during that span are fourth among right wings. The 28-year-old didn't even have to have the puck to help the attack; the Kings had an 11.7 percent shooting percentage when he was on the ice at 5-on-5 (minimum 25 games), best on the team. Kempe also led the Kings in goals (four) and points (10) in six games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In June he was named one of Sweden's first six players for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

19. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

The 24-year-old left wing has raised his scoring total each of the past three seasons, topping out at a Wild-best 73 points last season. Boldy also led Minnesota in goals (27), assists (46) and shots on goal (271), and his 10 game-winning goals set a single-season Wild record and tied for third in the NHL. Boldy also tied for the Wild lead with five goals in six Stanley Cup Playoff games and had an impactful performance for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring the game-winning goal against Finland in its tournament-opening 6-1 victory. He finished the tournament with three points (one goal, two assists) in four games.

18. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Forsberg led the Predators with 31 goals, the fifth time he's scored at least 30 in 13 NHL seasons; no other Nashville player has more than two 30-goal seasons. The 30-year-old left wing also led the Predators with 45 assists and 76 points while playing all 82 games for the second straight season. On Jan. 18 he scored his 81st power-play goal, passing Shea Weber for most all-time for Nashville. He had 10 last season and has 85 for his career.

17. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal to pass Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record April 6. His record now stands at 897 after he finished tied for third in the NHL last season with 44 goals. It was the 14th time the 39-year-old left wing scored at least 40, the most all-time. He scored his 20th goal on Jan. 11, making him the second player ever with 20 straight 20-goal seasons (Gordie Howe, 22). Ovechkin's goal that tied Gretzky at 894 on April 4 was his 136th game-winning goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for most all-time. He had 73 points to give him 1,623, 11th all-time and 18 points from passing Joe Sakic (1,641) for 10th. Ovechkin is nine games from becoming the 23rd all-time to play 1,500.

16. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Robertson led the Stars with 35 goals last season and was second with 45 assists and 80 points while playing all 82 games for the third straight season. It's the third time in four seasons he has scored at least 35 goals, and his 151 goals during that span are 14th among NHL forwards. The 26-year-old left wing also is the youngest of the 12 NHL players with three straight 80-point seasons.