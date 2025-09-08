NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 50-41 were revealed on Sunday in the fifth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

50. Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington Capitals

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal to pass Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record April 6. His record now stands at 897 after he finished tied for third in the NHL last season with 44 goals. It was the 14th time the left wing, who will turn 40 on Sept. 17, scored at least 40, the most all-time. He scored his 20th goal on Jan. 11, making him the second player ever with 20 straight 20-goal seasons (Gordie Howe, 22). Ovechkin's goal that tied Gretzky at 894 on April 4 was his 136th game-winning goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for most all-time. He had 73 points last season to give him 1,623, 11th all-time, and is 18 points from passing Joe Sakic (1,641) for 10th. Ovechkin is nine games from becoming the 23rd player to play 1,500.