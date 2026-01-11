Cooley makes 27 saves, Flames end Penguins' 6-game winning streak

Arturs Silovs made 23 saves, and Egor Chinakhov scored for the Penguins (21-13-9), who had won six in a row for the first time since a seven-game winning streak from Dec. 1-15, 2022.

Sidney Crosby had a point streak end at eight games (14 points; five goals, nine assists).

“[The Flames] did a good job,” Crosby said. “They compete hard. Not a lot of time and space. That’s hockey. Games aren’t always going to be up and down. We’ve got to find ways to create different ways. We did at times, but it was difficult for us to sustain that the way we have. So, we’ve got to find ways to be able to do that.”

Zary put Calgary ahead 1-0 on a breakaway at 2:33 of the first period. He intercepted a pass from Ryan Shea intended for Anthony Mantha at the opposite blue line to go in alone for a wrist shot through Silovs’ five-hole.

“It feels great,” Zary said. “I think we had a good attitude in here today. I think we had a good vibe, [were] positive coming to the rink. We were having some fun. It was nice to go out there and grind a win.”

Pittsburgh had scored first in six straight games since a 6-3 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 23.

“I don’t think that we came out like we did lately in the first period,” Mantha said. “We were second on every puck. If there was a battle, we weren’t coming out with it. Lately, obviously, we’ve been doing the opposite of that, and it’s been really good for our team.”

Chinakhov tied it 1-1 at 9:17 of the second period on a one-timer from the right face-off circle set up by Evgeni Malkin.

Coronato gave the Flames a 2-1 lead 42 seconds into the third period, taking a pass from Rasmus Andersson for a wrist shot in the right circle that ended a nine-game goal drought with his 12th this season.

“I liked our first period,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “I thought we did a really good job of almost setting a tempo of the game in the first period. I think we were a hard team to play against.

“They picked their game up as it went along, but I thought we hung in there and stayed with it.”

Tommy Novak appeared to score a tying goal on a wraparound at 12:57, but it was immediately ruled Crosby interfered with Cooley.

“We got away from what was working in the second,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “We got away from it. I didn't think we were able to really find it there until maybe a little bit more in the back half of the third period. ... I didn't look at it as a lack of work. I thought it was a lot of execution.”

NOTES: Malkin’s assist was his 854th in the NHL, passing Anze Kopitar (853 with the Los Angeles Kings) and Bryan Trottier (853 with the New York Islanders) for the 10th-most with a single franchise in NHL history. ... Penguins forward Bryan Rust did not play because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day. ... Flames forward Blake Coleman is day to day after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period of a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.