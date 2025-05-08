NHL Quarter-Century Team: Iginla, Selanne lead players who debuted before 2000

Flames, Ducks forwards among 6 in first group of top 25 unveiled

QCT-Group1Winners-16x9
By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The first group of players on the NHL Quarter-Century team was unveiled Thursday. The group is made up of the six players voted onto the team who made their NHL debuts before 2000.

The list includes four members of the Hockey Hall of Fame (and two expected to soon join them), a total of eight Stanley Cup championships, two Hart Trophies as NHL most valuable player, two Conn Smythe Trophies as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, two Ted Lindsay Award winners for best player as selected by members of the NHL Players' Association, eight Norris Trophies as the League's top defenseman, three Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies as the League's leading goal-scorer, two Art Ross Trophies as the League's points leader, one Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, one Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play, two Mark Messier Leadership Award winners, two NHL Foundation Player Award winners (which was presented “to the player who applies the core values of hockey – commitment, perseverance and teamwork – to enrich the lives of people in his community” from 1997-98 to 2016-17, one winner of the King Clancy Trophy, to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” and one winner of the Bill Masterton Trophy for dedication to hockey.

The Quarter-Century Team was selected via the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP from Feb. 12-April 1. The fan vote followed the reveal of all 32 NHL clubs’ first and second teams, which were announced earlier this year. The six players named to each team's First Team were eligible for selection in the Fan Vote.

Here is a look at the six players on the NHL Quarter-Century Team who made their debuts before 2000. They are listed in alphabetical order and include the club with which they made the first team. Their stats begin on Jan. 1, 2000.

Zdeno Chara, Boston Bruins

Regular-season stats: 205 goals, 458 assists, 663 points, 1,561 games

Postseason stats: 18 goals, 52 assists, 70 points, 200 games

Awards: Won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09, and in 2010-11 won the Mark Messier Award, the same season he helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup.

Bio: Selected by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft, Chara was in his third season in the League when the calendar flipped to 2000. From Jan. 1, 2000, on, he played more games than any defenseman, and he's second to forward Patrick Marleau (1,583) among all players. After four seasons with the Ottawa Senators, he signed with the Bruins in 2006, was named captain upon arrival, and in 14 seasons helped the Bruins win the Cup in 2011 and reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019. His 19 goals in 2008-09 are the most by a Boston defenseman since Ray Bourque scored that many in 1996-97. He retired in 2022 and is eligible for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025.

Quote: "His competitive drive, the way that he prepared, practices for games, in the gym, his focus, I learned from all of that. It was a privilege to be a part of it. It was also a privilege for me at a young age to learn from him. He had a great impact. … It's been an honor to be with him." -- former teammate Patrice Bergeron

Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames

Regular-season stats: 556 goals, 592 assists, 1,148 points, 1,285 games

Postseason stats: 36 goals, 30 assists, 66 points, 79 games

Awards: Iginla led the NHL with 52 goals and 96 points in 2001-02, and in addition to winning the Rocket Richard and Art Ross trophies, he was voted the Ted Lindsay Award winner that season by his fellow players. The forward also won the Richard Trophy in 2003-04, when he tied Ilya Kovalchuk and Rick Nash for the League lead with 41 goals and also helped the Calgary Flames reach the Stanley Cup Final. That same season he was honored for his work off the ice by being voted winner of the NHL Foundation Player Award for community service and the King Clancy Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contributions. In 2009, he won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.

Bio: Iginla was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (No. 11) of the 1995 NHL Draft but never played for them; he was traded to the Flames on Dec. 19, 1995. He was in his fourth NHL season with the Flames when the calendar flipped to 2000. That season saw him score at least 20 goals for the second of 13 consecutive seasons, 11 of them with at least 30 goals. He led the Flames to the Cup Final in 2004 with an NHL-best 13 playoff goals, including a short-handed goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 that was the game-winner. He was Flames captain for nine seasons, the longest tenure in franchise history. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings before retiring in 2017. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, and his No. 12 was retired by the Flames in 2019. Iginla's 556 goals since Jan. 1, 2000, are fourth among all players, and his 1,148 points are eighth. Iginla also was a stalwart in the Calgary community, with his off-ice accomplishments making him one of the most important people as well as players in Flames history.

Quote: "He's a caring, smiling, charismatic person. What we saw on the ice is that player, that force, that guy who could score goals. For me, what made Jarome a complete, complete package is what he did off the ice. What he did on the ice, we all saw it. We were all lucky enough to play with him and cherish those memories. But what he did off the ice was exceptional. Jarome had a gift of doing so with a simple autograph or shaking hands or going to a school and spending time with charities, calling someone out of the blue and making their day. That's what makes him the classiest, I think, person I've played with, on and off the ice." -- former teammate Martin Gelinas

Iginla Selanne QC team split

© Getty Images

Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit Red Wings

Regular-season stats: 155 goals, 536 assists, 691 points, 914 games

Postseason stats: 30 goals, 76 assists, 106 points, 149 games

Awards: Lidstrom won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman seven times (2001, ’02, ’03, ’06, ’07, ’08, 2011), tied with Doug Harvey for the second-most in NHL history, one behind Bobby Orr. In 2002, he helped the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup and was voted the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He also helped the Red Wings win the Cup again in 2008, this time as captain, for his fourth championship. Named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Lidstrom was a third-round pick (No. 53) in the 1989 NHL Draft by the Red Wings, who had won the Stanley Cup twice (1997, 1998), and was 29 years old and in his ninth NHL season on Jan. 1, 2000. But his best seasons still were to come, including winning the Norris six times in an eight-season span; he's one of two players in NHL history to win the Norris three straight seasons twice, along with Harvey (1954-58, 1959-62). His 80 points (16 goals, 64 assists) in 2005-06 are the most in a season by a Detroit defenseman, and among NHL defensemen to play at least 500 games since the turn of the century, his 0.76 points per game are second to Erik Karlsson (0.80). In 2001-02 he led NHL defensemen with 16 points (five goals 11 assists) while averaging 31:10 of ice time in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games. In 2007-08 he had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 22 playoff games, and the native of Vasteras, Sweden, became the first Europe-born player to be the captain of a Stanley Cup winner. He retired in 2012 at 42 years old after a season that saw him finish with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-21 rating while averaging 23:46 of ice time in 70 games, and he was fifth in Norris Trophy voting. The Red Wings retired his No. 5 in 2014, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

Quote: "He was one of the few guys in the League that can make the game look easy at this level. That's when you know a guy is a superstar and Hall of Fame player, when he's playing with the best of the best and still makes it look easy." -- former teammate Chris Osgood

Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

Regular-season stats: 244 goals, 395 assists, 639 points, 567 games

Postseason stats: 43 goals, 51 assists, 94 points, 96 games

Awards: Sakic won the Hart and the Lindsay Award in 2000-01 after finishing second in the NHL during the regular season in goals (54) and points (118) and leading the League with a plus-45 rating in 82 games. He also won the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play that season, when he had 30 penalty minutes while averaging 23:01 of ice time. He capped that season by leading the Avalanche to their second Stanley Cup championship (also 1996). Sakic also was named winner of the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2007. Named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Sakic, a first-round pick (No. 15) by the Quebec Nordiques in the 1987 NHL Draft, was 30 years old and in the 12th of his 20 NHL seasons on Jan. 1, 2000, but he remained a key contributor for the Avalanche throughout his 30s. He set an NHL career-high for goals in 2000-01 and had his second-best point total that season. Four of his nine 30-goal seasons came after the turn of the century, as did two of his six 100-point seasons. He also was a three-time First-Team NHL All-Star (2000-01, 2001-02, 2003-04). In 2006-07 he had 100 points (36 goals, 64 assists) in 82 games at age 37, making him the second-oldest player after Gordie Howe to have a 100-point season. During that season he also achieved three milestones: On Oct. 25 he reached 1,500 points; he scored his 600th goal on Feb. 15; and on Feb. 25 he played his 1,300th game. At the time he was the sixth player in League history to achieve all three, along with Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Howe, Marcel Dionne and Steve Yzerman. He retired after playing 15 games in 2008-09, and the Avalanche retired his No. 19 in 2009. Sakic was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

Quote: "He was a complete player and one of the greatest in history." -- former teammate Peter Stastny

Teemu Selanne, Anaheim Ducks

Regular-season stats: 356 goals, 424 assists, 780 points, 930 games

Postseason stats: 31 goals, 37 assists, 68 points, 109 games

Awards: Selanne recovered from a career-threatening knee injury with 90 points (40 goals, 50 assists) in 80 games with the Ducks in 2005-06 and was voted the winner of the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance and commitment to hockey. He reached the ultimate milestone in 2007 when he helped Anaheim win the Stanley Cup. Named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players during League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Bio: Selanne was chosen by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 10 pick of the 1988 NHL Draft. He won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 1992-93 and the Rocket Richard Trophy in 1998-99, and was in his ninth season when the calendar turned to Jan. 1, 2000. Knee problems by then had started to sap the forward of his standout speed, and some doubted he could continue playing after he had 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 78 games with the Avalanche in 2003-04. But he had knee surgery following that season, and after the lockout that led to the cancellation of the 2004-05 season, he signed with the Ducks in 2005 and restarted his run to the Hall of Fame. After leading the Ducks in goals and points in 2005-06, the next season was even better; he was third in the NHL with 48 goals and tied for the League lead with 10 game-winning goals in 82 games, then had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 21 playoff games to help the Ducks win the Cup. In his final nine NHL seasons, he scored at least 20 goals six times, and when he retired in 2014 he was the NHL all-time leader among Finland-born players in goals (684), points (1,457) and games played (1,451). The Ducks retired his No. 8 in 2015, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Quote: "Teemu gets a lot of respect for his goal-scoring ability, but the thing I noticed right away was what a great passer and playmaker he was and how unselfish he was." -- former teammate Paul Kariya

Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

Regular-season stats: 402 goals, 1,057 assists, 1,459 points, 1,541 games

Postseason stats: 29 goals, 96 assists, 125 points, 170 games

Awards: In 2005-06, Thornton became the only NHL player ever to win the Hart Trophy as most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as the League's points leader during a season he also was traded. Thornton had 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists) in 81 games with the Bruins and San Jose Sharks. He was traded to the Sharks on Nov. 30, 2005.

Bio: Thornton, the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, was in his third NHL season with the Bruins when the calendar turned to Jan. 1, 2000. He had the first of his three 100-point seasons in 2002-03, finishing third in the League with 101 points (36 goal, 65 assists) in 77 games. After his NHL career-best season in 2005-06, including 92 points (20 goals, 72 assists) in 58 games with the Sharks after the trade, the forward had 114 points (22 goals, 92 assists) in 82 games in 2006-07. With Thornton leading the way, the Sharks had the best record in the NHL during his 15 seasons in San Jose (659-376-125), reached the playoffs 13 times, made the Western Conference Final four times and got to the Cup Final in 2016. Thornton, whose final season was 2021-22, is second among all players in the past quarter-century in assists, third in points and third games played. Jumbo Joe also became one of the more memorable players for his sense of humor and giant beard. The Sharks retired his No. 19 in 2024, and he's eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025.

Quote: "You'll never meet a better teammate or person. He's one of my favorite people. But it's more than that. We need fun figures in our game. Our sport, in my opinion, lacks that. And it's hard to find a bigger personality than Jumbo. -- former coach Pete DeBoer

Coming Wednesday: 7 skaters who debuted between 2000-2010

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL names AutoTrader as League’s official pre-owned automotive marketplace in Canada

Rantanen's comfort level, production rising for Stars

Rantanen scores 2nd straight hat trick, Stars top Jets in Game 1 of West 2nd Round

Panthers remain confident in Bobrovsky despite trailing Maple Leafs in Eastern 2nd Round

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Marner, Maple Leafs edge Panthers in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Nylander wears same suit for last 3 games, scores in each

Klingberg healthy again, making impact for Oilers in Western 2nd Round

Pietrangelo, Dorofeyev not ruled out by Golden Knights for Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Mammoth name reveal latest ‘exhilarating’ experience for Utah 

Eric Staal joins Sabres as special assistant to general manager

Stars at Jets, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

Hurricanes OK maintaining physical style in Game 2 against Capitals

Capitals need to get back to ‘our identity’ in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Robertson game-time decision, could return for Stars against Jets in Game 1