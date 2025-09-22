NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League right now. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled their list, and players 30-21 were revealed on Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network reveals best of current crop
© Getty Images
30. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres
The 25-year-old captain of the Sabres had 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) in 73 games last season along with 21 power-play points while averaging 24:14 of ice time per game. Dahlin has had at least 50 points and 20 power-play points in four straight seasons. The defenseman had 101 hits and 98 blocked shots last season and tied his career high with a shooting percentage of 8.5 percent.
29. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets
Over the past three seasons, Morrissey has been an offensive force with 76, 69 and 62 points, finishing in the top five in Norris Trophy voting twice. He had 14 goals, 48 assists, a plus-17 rating and 22 power-play points in 80 games last season, leading Winnipeg in ice time per game (24:23). His 113 blocked shots were second on the team behind defenseman Dylan Samberg (120). The 30-year-old defenseman helped the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) during the regular season in 2024-25 and has also been durable, missing only 10 games over the past four seasons.
28. Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens
Suzuki had an NHL career-high 89 points (30 goals, 59 assists) in 82 games last season, the center's fourth straight 20-goal, 60-point season. The 26-year-old Canadiens captain also has not missed a game the past five seasons and has increased his point total each of the past four seasons. He also has 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 37 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
27. Artemi Panarin, F, New York Rangers
Panarin has led the Rangers in scoring in each of his six seasons with the team. Last season the 33-year-old left wing led New York in goals (37), assists (52), points (89), power-play goals (eight) and shots on goal (237). Since joining the Rangers, he's fourth in the NHL with 550 points (186 goals, 364 assists) in 430 games, with at least 89 points in four straight and five of the past six seasons. The only other players with four straight seasons with at least 89 points are Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.
26. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
Shesterkin's 2.86 goals-against average and .905 save percentage last season were each the worst of his six NHL seasons, showing how dominant he has been. The 29-year-old was 27-29-5 with six shutouts (tied for second in NHL) following three straight seasons when he won at least 36 games. That included 2021-22, when he won the Vezina Trophy as the League's best goalie and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy, awarded to the NHL MVP, after leading the NHL in GAA (2.07) and save percentage (.935; minimum 20 games). Shesterkin also leads the NHL in postseason save percentage over the past four seasons (.929, minimum 15 games played).
25. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets
Connor was seventh in the NHL with a career-high 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 82 games last season. The 28-year-old left wing tied for seventh in the League in goals and set a personal best in assists, both of which led Winnipeg. It was his second 40-goal season (47, 2021-22) and his fourth consecutive 30-goal season. Since becoming a full-time NHL player in 2017-18, he's scored at least 25 goals all eight seasons, and his 282 goals during that span are eighth in the NHL.
24. Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets
Scheifele entered the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers record books when he scored 1:33 into overtime for a 2-1 home victory against the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 24. The goal was his 329th, moving him past Ilya Kovalchuk for the most in franchise history. The 32-year-old center had 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 82 games last season to help the Jets go a League-best 56-22-4 to win the Presidents' Trophy.
23. Sam Reinhart, F, Florida Panthers
Reinhart helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season, leading them in goals (39) and points (81) in 79 regular-season games and tying for the Florida lead during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 21 games. The 29-year-old also was runner-up to teammate Aleksander Barkov in voting for the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the League. Reinhart has scored at least 31 goals in all four of his seasons with the Panthers after never scoring more than 25 in his first seven NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. His 160 goals since the start of 2021-22 are eighth in the NHL.
22. Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
In his first season as Lightning captain, Hedman had 66 points (15 goals, 51 assists) and 26 power-play points in 79 games. His 23:05 of ice time per game led the team, and his 133 blocked shots were second to defenseman Ryan McDonagh (152). Hedman, 34, won the Norris Trophy in 2017-18 and was a finalist six straight seasons from 2016-22. During that stretch, he was named to the NHL First All-Star team once and the Second All-Star team five times. He is the Lightning's all-time leader among defensemen in games (1,131), goals (171), assists (623) and points (794), and was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP in 2020, when he helped them win the Stanley Cup for the first of two straight seasons.
21. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars
Heiskanen led the Stars in ice time per game (25:10) last season although he was limited due to an injury; he didn’t play in the regular season after Jan. 28 and didn’t return until the second round of the playoffs. The 26-year-old had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 50 regular-season games and is two seasons removed from a career-high 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) in 79 games. He has helped Dallas advance to the conference final each of the past three seasons and had 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 27 games in the 2020 playoffs, the sixth-most points by a defenseman in a single postseason.