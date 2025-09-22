NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21

23. Sam Reinhart, F, Florida Panthers

Reinhart helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season, leading them in goals (39) and points (81) in 79 regular-season games and tying for the Florida lead during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 21 games. The 29-year-old also was runner-up to teammate Aleksander Barkov in voting for the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the League. Reinhart has scored at least 31 goals in all four of his seasons with the Panthers after never scoring more than 25 in his first seven NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. His 160 goals since the start of 2021-22 are eighth in the NHL.