NHL Network countdown: Quarter-Century Team

Forwards

Patrice Bergeron

The Boston Bruins center was known for his 200-foot game, and won the Selke Trophy as the League's best defensive forward a record six times. In 1,294 games in the quarter-century, Bergeron had 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists), won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and played in two more Cup Finals (2013, 2019). He finished his career among the all-time leaders with a face-off winning percentage of 57.9. Bergeron won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and community contributions (2012-13), NHL Foundation Player Award (2013-14) and the Mark Messier Leadership Award (2020-21).

Sidney Crosby

The longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain has won all there is to win in the NHL multiple times, including the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017), and the Conn Smythe Trophy (Stanley Cup Playoff MVP), Hart Trophy (League MVP), Art Ross Trophy (points leader) and Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (goals leader) twice each. The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby set the NHL record with his 20th point-per-game season in 2024-25 and ranks ninth all-time in NHL history with 1,687 points (625 goals, 1,062 assists) in 1,352 games. The center is also one of six players in NHL history with at least 200 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Crosby was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players during the League's Centennial Celebration in 2017.

Pavel Datsyuk

The center ranked second in games played (953), goals (314), assists (604) and points (918) for the Detroit Red Wings in the quarter-century. He won the Stanley Cup in 2002 and 2008, the Selke Trophy three straight times from 2008-10, and the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and playing ability four seasons in a row from 2005-06 to 2008-09. Datsyuk finished his career plus-249, the sixth-highest total in the quarter-century. Datsyuk was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players.

Leon Draisaitl

Draisaitl has topped 100 points six times in the past seven seasons, only coming up short when he had 84 points in 56 games in the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020-21. The Edmonton Oilers center is a four-time 50-goal scorer and won the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2019-20 and the Rocket Richard Trophy this past season, leading the NHL with 52 goals. Only Oilers teammate Connor McDavid (1,082) has more points than Draisaitl (947) since the start of the 2015-16 season. Draisaitl also ranks third in playoff scoring in that time (141) behind McDavid (150) and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (148).

Patrick Kane

Kane has a loaded trophy case, winning three Stanley Cup championships with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year (2007-08), the Art Ross Trophy (2015-16), the Conn Smythe Trophy (2013) and the Hart Trophy (2015-16). The forward ranked in the top 10 in goals (478; eighth), assists (823; fourth) and points (1,301; fifth) in the quarter-century, playing with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings, and has scored at least 20 goals in 17 of his 18 seasons. Kane was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players.

Anze Kopitar

The first player from Slovenia to make it to the NHL, Kopitar has been a mainstay in the Los Angeles Kings lineup since the 2006-07 season. Among NHL forwards, his 1,250 points (431 goals, 819 assists) were sixth during the past quarter-century. He won the Stanley Cup twice (2012, 2014); the Selke Trophy twice (2015-16, 2017-18); the Lady Byng three times (2015-16, 2022-23, 2024-25); and won the Messier Award in 2021-22. Kopitar also has a career face-off winning percentage of 53.4.

Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov likely will become the Tampa Bay Lightning's all-time leader in points. Entering the 2025-26 season, he is second with 994, including being first among forwards with 637 assists and fourth in goals with 357. In 2018-19, Kucherov won the Hart Trophy, the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. The forward also won the Art Ross each of the past two seasons and the Ted Lindsay last season. Kucherov has scored at least 113 points in each of the past three seasons and was tied for fifth in regular-season points per game in the quarter century (1.22) and sixth in the playoffs (1.14).

Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon led the Colorado Avalanche in goals (349), assists (611) and points (960) in the quarter-century. He won the Calder Trophy in 2013-14; the Lady Byng Trophy in 2019-20; the Cup in 2022; and the Hart and Ted Lindsay in 2023-24. In points per game, MacKinnon tied for ninth in the regular season (1.16) and ranked third in the playoffs (1.30) in the quarter-century. The center is a seven-time 30-goal scorer and has finished in the top five in Hart voting in six of the past eight seasons.

Evgeni Malkin

A three-time Stanley Cup winner (2009, 2016, 2017), Malkin has an impressive resume which includes the Calder Trophy in 2006-07, the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009, the Hart and Ted Lindsay in 2011-12, and the Art Ross in 2008-09 and 2011-12. The Penguins center ranked fourth in the quarter-century in points with 1,327 (506 goals, 821 assists) behind Crosby (1,637), Alex Ovechkin (1,577) and Joe Thornton (1,459).

Connor McDavid

The Oilers center has been the most dominant player since entering the League in 2015-16, leading the League in points five times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23) and winning the Hart Trophy three times (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23). He also became the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy from the losing team when he led the playoffs with 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 2024, a seven-game loss to the Florida Panthers. McDavid's rate of 1.53 points per game was the best in the NHL during the quarter-century, when he had 1,036 points (350 goals, 686 assists) in 679 games and he has scored more regular-season points than anyone since making his debut. His 1.58 points per game in the playoffs in the quarter-century (117 points in 74 games) was also first.

Alex Ovechkin

Ovechkin, who was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players, became the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer this past season when he scored his 895th to pass Wayne Gretzky. The Washington Capitals forward won the Hart Trophy three times (2007-08, 2008-09, 2012-13), the Calder Trophy (2005-06), the Art Ross Trophy (2007-08) and the Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) when he captained the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship. Ovechkin has led the NHL in goals a record nine times and compiled 19 30-goal seasons, 14 40-goal seasons, nine 50-goal seasons and one 60-goal season.

Steven Stamkos

The forward, who played the first 16 of his NHL seasons with the Lightning before signing with the Nashville Predators last season, was one of the top goal-scorers of the quarter-century. Selected No. 1 by the Lightning in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos was third in goals (566) and seventh in points (1,160) in the quarter-century. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy twice (2009-10, 2011-12) and helped the Lightning win the Cup twice (2020, 2021). Stamkos has scored at least 30 goals in a season nine times, 40 goals seven times and 50 goals twice.