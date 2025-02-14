Sweden Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Nicklas Backstrom

Daniel Sedin

Henrik Sedin

Defensemen

Nicklas Lidstrom

Erik Karlsson

Goalie

Henrik Lundqvist

Forwards: The Vancouver Canucks were able to select twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin as the No. 2 and 3 picks in the 1999 NHL Draft. Each played 17 seasons in the League and are the Canucks' all-time leading scorers; Henrik had 1,070 points (240 goals, 830 assists) in 1,330 games and Daniel 1,041 points (393 goals, 548 assists) in 1,306 games. They retired together on April 2, 2018, and were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame together in 2022. Backstrom quickly found his place in the NHL as a sidekick to Alex Ovechkin when he joined the Washington Capitals in 2007-08, assisting on 279 of Ovechkin's 879 NHL goals and helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Backstrom is Washington's all-time leader in assists (762) and second in points (1,033) behind Ovechkin (1,593). He has not played since Oct. 29, 2023, because of a hip injury.

Defensemen: Lidstrom won two of his four Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002 and 2008, was a seven-time Norris Trophy winner, voted as the NHL's top defenseman, and the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP in 2002. Since the turn of the century, "The Perfect Human" is the Red Wings' leader at the position in assists (536) and points (691). It's no surprise he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Since joining the NHL for the 2009-10 season, Karlsson leads all defensemen with 660 assists and 855 points and is a three-time Norris Trophy winner and has 855 points (195 goals, 660 assists) in 1,059 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Goalie: Not only the best goalie in New York Rangers history, Lundqvist is the sixth-winningest goalie in NHL history with 459 and the most all time among goalies born in Europe. He played his entire 15-year career with the Rangers from 2005-20, with a 2.43 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 64 shutouts, and won the Vezina Trophy, voted as the League's top goalie, in 2012.