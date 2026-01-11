Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight win

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, Peyton Krebs had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves for the Sabres (24-15-4), who have won three straight and 13 of their past 14 games. It’s the first time in Buffalo history that the team has at least that many wins in that stretch.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves for the Ducks (21-21-3), who have lost nine straight (0-8-1).

Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 2:03 of the first period, taking a feed from Ryan McLeod on a 2-on-1 and putting it high over Dostal’s glove from low in the right circle.

Krebs found Thompson alone on the doorstep on the far side to make it 2-0 at 7:22. Josh Doan started the play by stealing the puck from Tim Washe high in the zone and giving it to Krebs, who took it to the left circle before sending it to Thompson.

Bowen Byram jumped up into the slot to receive a pass from Thompson behind the net and snap it off the right post and in to push it to 3-0 at 7:09 of the third period.

Zellweger took a feed from Jackson LaCombe to the net and slipped a backhand through Luukkonen’s pads at 15:16.

Quinn scored 44 seconds later, beating Dostal far side from above the right circle to make it 4-1 at 16:00.

Carlsson narrowed it to 4-2 at 18:02 when his wrist shot from the left circle deflected off Rasmus Dahlin’s stick and went over Luukkonen’s glove and, with Dostal pulled for the extra attacker, McTavish beat Luukkonen glove side to pull within 4-3 at 19:12.

Josh Norris scored an empty-net goal at 19:49 for the 5-3 final.