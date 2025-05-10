NHL All Quarter-Century Team: McDavid, Matthews lead players who debuted after 2010

The next group of players in the NHL Quarter-Century Team was unveiled Saturday. The latest group is made up of the six players voted onto the team who made their NHL debuts after 2010.
The list includes three players who were taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft, a total of two Stanley Cup titles, six Hart Trophies voted as the most valuable player in the NHL, two Conn Smythe Trophies given to the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, six Art Ross Trophies as the regular-season scoring leader, five Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies as leading goal-scorer, one Norris Trophy voted as best defenseman two Lady Byng Trophies, given to the most gentlemanly player in the NHL, and seven Ted Linsay Awards, which goes to the most outstanding player as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.
The Quarter-Century Team was selected via the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote presented by SAP from Feb. 12 to April 1. The fan vote followed the reveal of all 32 NHL clubs' first and second teams, which were announced earlier this year. The six players named to each team's First Team were eligible for selection in the Fan Vote.
Here is a look at the six players on the NHL All Quarter-Century Team who made their debuts after the 2010 season. (Listed in alphabetical order; statistics are through Dec. 31, 2024.)