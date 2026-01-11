Hurricanes rally in 3rd period, defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Logan Stankoven and Jordan Martinook scored, and Staal had two assists for the Hurricanes (28-14-3), who have won four in a row. Brandon Bussi made 10 saves.

"We knew coming in how this game was going to go, just based on how they’ve been playing,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You weren’t going to get an odd-man rush because they were staying above it. We knew that was how we were going to have to score our goals.”

Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton scored for the Kraken (20-15-8), whose 10-game point streak ended (8-0-2). Joey Daccord made 31 saves.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “They’re very good at squelching opportunities. I thought when we did have some chances, we failed on them, whether it be [that we] got them blocked or missed the net. There were enough for us. We thought our goalie played well.”

Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period. K'Andre Miller intercepted a Vince Dunn clearing attempt inside the blue line and passed to Stankoven, who beat Daccord past the blocker from the left hash marks.

Stankoven has a goal in each of the past four games and 10 for the season. The forward had scored one goal in the previous 26 before the streak.

“We knew he was struggling with his confidence,” Martinook said. “Just to see him get his swagger back, he’s shooting the puck like we all know he can.”

Beniers tied it 1-1 on a breakaway at 14:13. He stick-handled around Slavin in the neutral zone and scored through the five-hole.