Finland Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Aleksander Barkov

Mikko Rantanen

Teemu Selanne

Defensemen

Sami Salo

Kimmo Timonen

Goalie

Pekka Rinne

Forwards: Barkov became the first Finland-born captain in the NHL to hoist the Stanley Cup as a member of the 2023-24 Florida Panthers. He's won the Selke Trophy, given to the best defensive forward in the NHL, twice (2021 and 2024), and the 2019 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, presented to the player that exhibited the best sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability. He led his country in the quarter century in plus/minus (plus-126) and was second in points (745). Rantanen is in a league of his own with his regular season points-per-game average of 1.10 with Barkov (0.97) a distant second. He was better in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 1.25 points per game and won the Cup with the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche.

Selanne is first in regular-season points (780) and scored the most goals (356) and game-winning goals (65). He won the Stanley Cup with the 2006-07 Anaheim Ducks and became the second Finland-born player after Jari Kurri to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame (Class of 1017). Selanne was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2006, given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. In the past quarter century, he won one Olympic silver medal (2006), three bronze (1998, 2010, 2014), silver at the 1999 IIHF World Championship and bronze in 2008.

Defensemen: Timonen was first among defensemen in games played (1,024), goals (107), assists (428) and power-play points (314). He also played 105 postseason games (35 points; four goals, 31 assists), most among his countrymen. The reliable and excellent puck-moving defenseman retired after 16 seasons when he lifted the Stanley Cup as a member of the 2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks. Salo was second in goals (90) and had the second-best rating (plus-108) after Esa Lindell (plus-114). He was first in game-winning goals (23) and played 98 postseason games.

Goalie: Rinne was selected by the Nashville Predators in the eighth round (No. 258) of the 2004 NHL Draft and became a diamond in the rough. He was first during the quarter century in games played (683), starts (667), wins (369) and shutouts (60), and he scored into an empty net against the Blackhawks on Jan. 9, 2020. Rinne was named a Vezina Trophy finalist four times and won the 2018 award given to the best goalie. He helped Nashville to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2017, a six-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and retired after the 2020-21 season, when he awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy that honors an NHL player for leading on the ice and off it with humanitarian work.