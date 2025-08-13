Clarke, Seider could be top 20 defensemen next season

NHL Network will reveal its list of the top 20 defensemen in the League right now Wednesday when the second of a nine-part series debuts (NHLN, 6 p.m. ET).

While we wait for that much-discussed annual list, NHL.com asked a panel of its writers to identify players who could join the top 20 list next season.

Here is the NHL.com list:

Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings

The 22-year-old led Kings defensemen last season with 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 78 games and he's just starting to showcase his potential as a No. 1 defenseman. It was his first full NHL season and he averaged just 16:17 of ice time, sixth among Los Angeles defensemen. That total should go up this season following the departure of Vladislav Gavrikov, and should include a spot on the top power play. Clarke's skating and offensive skill have been evident since his junior hockey time, one of the reasons the Kings selected him with the No. 8 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. But last season he showed some responsibility on the defensive side, including a plus-13 rating after being a minus-7 in 25 games the previous two seasons. That growth also will earn him more responsibility, and likely a spot among the top 20 defensemen in the NHL as soon as this season. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor