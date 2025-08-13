Clarke, Seider could be top 20 defensemen next season

Luke Hughes of Devils, LaCombe of Ducks also among picks by NHL.com writers

Top defenseman next year Clarke Seider

By NHL.com
NHL Network will reveal its list of the top 20 defensemen in the League right now Wednesday when the second of a nine-part series debuts (NHLN, 6 p.m. ET).

While we wait for that much-discussed annual list, NHL.com asked a panel of its writers to identify players who could join the top 20 list next season.

Here is the NHL.com list:

Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings

The 22-year-old led Kings defensemen last season with 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 78 games and he's just starting to showcase his potential as a No. 1 defenseman. It was his first full NHL season and he averaged just 16:17 of ice time, sixth among Los Angeles defensemen. That total should go up this season following the departure of Vladislav Gavrikov, and should include a spot on the top power play. Clarke's skating and offensive skill have been evident since his junior hockey time, one of the reasons the Kings selected him with the No. 8 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. But last season he showed some responsibility on the defensive side, including a plus-13 rating after being a minus-7 in 25 games the previous two seasons. That growth also will earn him more responsibility, and likely a spot among the top 20 defensemen in the NHL as soon as this season. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

EDM@LAK, Gm2: Foegele sets up Clarke on the power play to break the ice

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

The 21-year-old, selected No. 4 in the 2021 NHL Draft, should be joining his older brother, Quinn, on this list in the very near future. He can transport the puck with ease and propel the offensive attack at even strength and as the quarterback on the power play. His experience in his first two NHL seasons is setting him up for continued success as an elite-skating defenseman in the League. Hughes has quickly learned to balance his elite transitional and offensive abilities with the in-game reads and positional play required to take the game away from the opposition. He had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) and 16 power-play points (all assists) in 71 regular-season games in 2024-25 but was limited to one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 20. He's expected to be ready for training camp. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Seth Jones, Florida Panthers

Playing meaningful games in the spotlight of the Stanley Cup Playoffs showed that Jones is still among the best defensemen in the NHL, one who is poised to crack the Top 20 list in 2025-26 and perhaps a spot on the U.S. men’s team at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Jones had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was plus-11 in 23 playoff games for the Panthers, including two points (one goal, one assist) in a 5-4 double-overtime win at the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Cup Final. The 30-year-old led the Panthers in time on ice per game and was 10th among all defensemen in the playoffs (25:30). He was acquired by Florida, along with a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, from the Chicago Blackhawks for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round selection in the 2026 draft on March 1. He had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 42 games for Chicago and tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 21 games after the trade to Florida. -- William Douglas, staff writer

FLA@EDM, SCF Gm2: Jones caps remarkable play, evening game at 2

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks

It’s easy to see how this 24-year-old entering his third NHL season has been overlooked. He plays for the Ducks, who have been in a rebuilding process for the past couple of seasons and is surrounded by other young players who get the lion’s share of attention. But it is LaCombe who could emerge as the cornerstone soon. His improvement statistically is stunning from his rookie season to last season, but the improvement in his play and maturity is almost unquantifiable and shows no signs of abating. He had two goals as a rookie and 14 last season. He had 15 assists in his first season, 29 this season. He was minus-24 in 2023-24 and he had an even plus/minus rating last season. He is a key part of the power play now and averaged 22:18 of ice time per game last season. Almost a three-minute jump from the 19:23 he averaged as a rookie. LaCombe has all the tools to be on the top 20 list and soon his place there will be undeniable. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

SJS@ANA: LaCombe whips in a wrister through traffic on the power play

K'Andre Miller, Carolina Hurricanes

The 25-year-old appeared to be on his way to becoming a big-time NHL defenseman in the 2022-23 season, getting 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) and a plus-12 rating for the New York Rangers. But his game has slipped the past two seasons and it’s a big reason he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1. He then signed an eight-year, $60 million contract, making Raleigh his home for the next eight seasons. Miller’s dynamic skating ability and offensive skill fit the Hurricanes’ game well. If he can improve his physical play (something I expect under Rod Brind’Amour), he could be on his way to making this list as early as next season. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

I’m surprised this defenseman didn’t make the list this year, but there’s no doubt Seider should be among the top 20 next year. Seider transitioned beautifully from the European to North American game and won the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top rookie, in 2021-22. Since then he’s just been steady. He's been steady in points (42-50 points in each of his first four seasons). He’s steadily increasing his minutes (averaged 25:04 ice time per game, first for the Red Wings and eighth among NHL defensemen). Oh, and speaking of steady, Seider has played every game of each season since debuting in the League. That’s pretty impressive. The 24-year-old is building quite a reputation in the League and he’s only going to get better as he continues. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

DET@WSH: Seider unleashes slap shot for PPG and 2-0 lead

MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames

Acquired from the Florida Panthers as part of the blockbuster trade for forward Matthew Tkachuk on July 22, 2022, Weegar has been outstanding for the Flames. The 31-year-old is heading into his fourth season with Calgary and has become their No. 1 defenseman. He led Calgary defensemen in scoring last season with 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists) in 81 games and averaged a team-high 24:10 of ice time per game. Weegar plays in all situations for the Flames and finished a team-best plus-18. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Weegar represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship and was named the best defenseman in the tournament. He was invited to attend the Team Canada orientation camp from Aug. 26-28 in Calgary for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and has an opportunity to earn a spot on the roster with another strong season. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

