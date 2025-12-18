PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour begins in Nova Scotia after international break

With the Professional Women’s Hockey League having begun its third season, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at the PWHL Takeover Tour’s first stop in Nova Scotia following the league’s international break, and the Boston Fleet remaining undefeated.

Return from 1st international break

The PWHL returned from its first international break Tuesday after pausing from Dec. 8-15 for national team training and competition. The United States defeated Canada in the final two games of the Rivalry Series, winning 10-4 on Dec. 10 and 4-1 on Dec. 13 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The victories completed a four-game sweep for the United States of Canada in the series. From Dec. 10-12, Finland, Czechia, Sweden and Switzerland played their final games of the Women’s Euro Hockey Tour. It was the last international competition before the national teams name their official rosters in January for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

Takeover Tour kicks off in Nova Scotia

The 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour dropped the puck at its first stop this season at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday. A sellout crowd of 10,438 watched the Montreal Victoire defeat the Toronto Sceptres 2-1 in the shootout in the first of two games that will be played in the city this season. Both teams received a warm welcome from fans as they arrived at the arena for the matchup.