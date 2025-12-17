Winter Classic ice trucks arrive in Miami, rink build begins 

MIAMI -- The high temperature was 77 degrees Fahrenheit in Miami on Wednesday. It would have been a beautiful afternoon to watch the Miami Marlins play a Major League Baseball game at loanDepot park.
Instead, workers installed signs outside and laid decking inside, and the NHL parked two Mobile Refrigeration Units in the loading dock to begin preparations for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic.
The League will stage its first outdoor game in the Sunshine State when the Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers here Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).
“I think it’s pretty bold move by the League,” NHL vice president of hockey operations Derek King said, standing next to NHL senior manager of facilities operations Andrew Higgins. “I think for us, speaking for ‘Higgy,’ it’s, ‘Why not? Why not Florida?’ It’s an amazing hockey market, so for us to bring the game here, I think it’s pretty exciting.”