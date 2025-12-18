Aho scores twice, Hurricanes top Predators for 5th straight win

Aho made it 2-0 at 2:43 of the third period with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the slot.

Seth Jarvis ripped a one-timer from the left face-off dot for a 3-0 lead at 4:33.

“We need that line to get on the board,” Brind’Amour said. “They didn’t have their best game going and then all of a sudden in the third period, get a power-play goal and then obviously a good empty-netter. I thought it was another one of those wins that you can go up and down the lineup and you’ve got 20 guys that were doing their job.”

Forsberg scored for the Predators to make it 3-1 at 8:06, backhanding a rebound with his back to the net from low in the slot.

“I didn’t think we did a great job going back for pucks,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I didn’t think we moved our feet. I think we just threw pucks away. When you throw pucks away, they’re going to slam the boards.”

Aho added an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 at 19:15.

Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault and Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook both left the game in the second period because of a lower-body injuries and did not return.

NOTES: Kochetkov improved to 6-1-0 in eight games played this season. ... Hurricanes forward Eric Robinson finished with five shots on goal and nine shot attempts in 15:03 of ice time. ... Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin played his second game in a row after missing 29 games because of a lower-body injury. He had one shot on goal in 16:47 of ice time. … Forsberg has four goals in his past two games.