Kekalainen 'good starting point' for Sabres, Hradek says

Jarmo Kekalainen's message to and about the Buffalo Sabres on his first full day as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres was on point, NHL Network analyst E.J. Hradek said on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

"Isn't that the statement everybody should make when they take over a professional sports team; like we're not here just to be good, to be OK, we're here to get to the ultimate place and to win the Stanley Cup -- that should be the mission statement for every professional sprots team, to win the championship,” Hradek said on Wednesday.

Kekalainen was named Sabres GM on Monday, replacing Kevyn Adams. Buffalo has not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, the longest postseason drought in League history.

"It's great to make the playoffs, but we're not just here to make the playoffs, we're here to try to build a championship team,” Kekalainen said on Tuesday. “Winning the Cup is the goal."

Hradek thinks the Sabres have the bones to be a contender, or at the very least better than they have been.

"I am a big fan of their roster," he said. "I think they should be better than they perform."

He said he likes Buffalo's defense group, led by Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Bowen Byram and Mattias Samuelsson.

"I think they've got a top four group of defensemen that are as good as any in the League when you think of Dahlin and Power and Byram and Samuelsson,” Hradek said. “That's a good group of players."

The Sabres have had a rotating carousel of goalies with Alex Lyon, Colten Ellis and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but Hradek doesn't think goaltending is an issue. He also said the forward group, led by Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, should give Buffalo a chance to improve.