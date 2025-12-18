Keller, Mammoth defeat Red Wings to get 3rd win in past 4

Jack McBain, Dylan Guenther and Kevin Stenlund also scored, and Karol Vejmelka made 27 saves for the Mammoth (17-16-3), who have won three of their past four games. Utah was coming off a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Emmitt Finnie scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Red Wings (19-13-3), who had won two in a row and five of six, including a 3-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Keller gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 1:44 of the second period, burying a rebound from the low slot after Talbot stopped Nick Schmaltz’s sharp-angled shot from the right side.

After Utah killed two Detroit penalties midway through the period, the Mammoth took a 2-0 lead on McBain’s goal at 14:17. Michael Carcone retrieved a loose puck behind the net and fed it across the low slot to McBain, who knocked it in off Talbot’s arm at the left post.

Finnie cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 9:55 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle off John Leonard’s pass from below the goal line. It was Detroit’s third power-play goal in two games.

Utah answered with two goals in 31 seconds.

Guenther gave the Mammoth a 3-1 lead at 15:52. After Barrett Hayton’s shot got through Talbot, Moritz Seider dove to clear the puck off the goal line, but his clearing attempt hit Talbot’s pad and bounced to Guenther for an easy tap-in.

Stenlund then made it 4-1 at 16:23, scoring off Keller’s pass with a one-timer from the slot.