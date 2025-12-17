NHL On Tap: DeBrincat, Red Wings host Mammoth, go for 3rd straight win

Eichel on a Vegas roll

Jack Eichel can extend his point streak to six games when the Vegas Golden Knights host the New Jersey Devils to wrap up the NHL on TNT doubleheader (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS). The forward had nine points (one goal, eight assists) to help the Golden Knights (16-6-9) go 4-0-1 on their five-game road trip. That included two assists in a 3-0 victory at New Jersey on Dec. 5. Vegas has points in seven straight games overall (6-0-1). Forward Mark Stone, who has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 15 games, is third in the NHL with average of 1.60 points per game (1.60). Stone, who missed 16 games (Oct. 20-Nov. 24) because of an upper-body injury, was held without a point for the first time this season in a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The Devils (18-14-1) expect to get defenseman Brett Pesce back from a hand injury that has sidelined him since Oct. 26. New Jersey is 2-7-0 in its past nine games.